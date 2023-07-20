Why is Deion Sanders not attending Pac-12 Media Day 2023? Colorado HC goes under the knife again to remove blood clots

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will not be attending the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The university announced on Wednesday that the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is scheduled to undergo another surgery on his foot on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will step in to replace Sanders at the event.

It was reported in June that "Prime Time" could have his foot amputated as a result of circulation problems caused by a blood clot. He had been forced to amputate two of his toes in 2021 after grappling with the problem for an extended period.

In a video posted by "The Pregame Show" on YouTube in June, Deion Sanders is with his medical team at the University of Colorado. The team, which included an orthopedic surgeon, informed Sanders of the risk associated with the condition and what he needs to do.

While the medical team hoped the leg would heal by itself, Deion Sanders revealed that he wants the surgery done before the start of the college football season if needed. This could have necessitated the need to go under the knife once again on Thursday.

According to a new video posted by “The Pregame Show” on YouTube, the purpose of the surgery is to remove blood clots in his right leg and realign the position of the toes on his left foot. Deion Sanders’ middle toes on his left foot are reportedly dislocated.

Deion Sanders makes personal confirmation

In an Instagram post on Deion Sanders' account, the Colorado coach tried to set the record clear to avoid controversies. He confirmed that he will be missing the Pac-12 Media Day due to a couple of surgeries he is scheduled to undergo on Thursday.

"Following my Dr's recommendations and will be going in for another procedure. Unfortunately this means I will not be in attendance of Pac-12 media day BUT this will ensure I am back on my feet for the start of fall camp. Good day and God bless," Sanders wrote.

In the video, he apologized that he will be missing the Pac-12 media event, giving a couple of details about the surgery. The video showed his left foot with the three remaining toes, which are to be straightened to avoid further pain when he is putting on shoes.

He thanked fans for the prayers and goodwill. Sanders believes he will be back stronger and will be in front of the Buffaloes team in September when they make the trip to Texas to face TCU in their first game of the 2023 season.

