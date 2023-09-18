Why did Deion Sanders leave the Atlanta Falcons? Looking back on the professional career of Coach Prime

Following an impressive college career with the Florida State Seminoles, the Atlanta Falcons selected Deion Sanders as the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft. He was the second defensive player and the only cornerback in the first ten picks that year.

The outlook for the Falcons' secondary appeared exceptionally promising with Sanders. He left scouts astounded with his exceptional speed and athleticism, setting a record-breaking 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine with 4.27 seconds in 1989.

Deion Sanders decided to move on from the Falcons after the end of his rookie contract due to his ambition to win, which didn't match that of the franchise. The team had only recorded one winning season in his five years, and there was no indication of potential change.

Sanders decided that his tenure in Atlanta had ended in 1993. Having endured five seasons of mediocre performance, he was determined to pursue a championship. He firmly believed that the Falcons did not possess the capability to provide him with that opportunity.

The public expression of concern by Rankin Smith, the founding owner of the Atlanta Falcons, regarding Sanders playing football and baseball may have also influenced Sanders' decision to move on from the Falcons. The player was determined to continue in both sports.

Deion Sanders is the sole Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee among the top five picks from his draft class who did not spend his entire career with the team that originally drafted him. Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders and Derrick Thomas had their careers in a single franchise.

The aftermath of Deion Sanders' exit from the Atlanta Falcons

In a 2021 interview with PopCulture, Sanders revealed that he never wanted to leave Atlanta.

"I loved Atlanta. I've always loved Atlanta. I never wanted to leave Atlanta. Atlanta's like home for me. The reason I say that is because they chose me, and I chose them coming out of Florida State in 89," Coach Prime said.

Deion Sanders joined the San Francisco 49ers for the 1994 season after the Falcons gave permission to sign him on a one-year, $1.2 million contract. This was considered very affordable, even then, showcasing Sanders’ move wasn’t spurred by financial gains.

It could be argued that “Prime Time” had his most exceptional season as a professional football player. He notched six interceptions, leading the NFL with 303 return yards and three touchdowns, boasting an impressive average return of 50.5 yards per interception.

In Deion Sanders' only season in San Francisco, the 49ers had a remarkable season, finishing with a 13-3 record and ultimately winning the Super Bowl. He was also a Super Bowl winner the following season with the Dallas Cowboys in 1995.