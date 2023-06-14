Kirby Smart is one of the top coaches in college football. The Georgia Bulldog head coach won the last two national titles and will be looking to make it three on the bounce when the upcoming college football season kicks off later this year.

However, for the fourth time under Smart's eight-year tenure at Georgia, the team is starting the upcoming season with a new offensive coordinator. Former quarterback Mike Bobo has replaced Todd Monken, who left to join Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Historically, first-year offensive coordinators under the Georgia head coach have faced some challenges in their initial season with the team, especially in relation to the performance of the quarterbacks. Bobo now faces the challenge of breaking this jinx in the upcoming season.

Congratulations to current staff members, Mike Bobo and Jarvis Jones, on being named to the 2023 Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame

Previous Offensive Coordinators under Smart

Jim Chaney was the first offensive coordinator for Kirby Smart. He worked alongside the head coach at Georgia in 2016, doubling up as a quarterback coach. However, true freshman Jacob Eason finished the campaign with 2,340 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

James Coley was appointed to replace Chaney in 2019. That season, there was a noticeable decline in Jake Fromm's performance as a quarterback, as he completed just above 60% of his passes. The subpar offensive performance led to his dismissal after just one season.

Todd Monken joined for the 2020 season. Despite his track record, he also struggled in his first season. Before being replaced by JT Daniels, quarterback Stetson Bennett completed slightly over 55% of his passes. However, the Covid-19 impact can be somewhat held responsible.

Carson Beck still has to win the starting quarterback job. But one ESPN analyst is a big fan of what Beck could potentially do in the Georgia offense

How will Mike Bobo and Carson Beck perform?

Carson Beck is anticipated to assume the role of starting quarterback for the Bulldogs for the upcoming season. The Jacksonville-born signal-caller has been in Georgia since 2020 and was part of the team that won the last two college football national championships.

Under Bobo, Beck will enjoy the advantage of operating within a system that is projected to be quite similar to Todd Monken's. Additionally, he will have the opportunity to throw to the most talented group of wide receivers in Kirby Smart's era.

The program’s schedule for the upcoming season is also an advantage for Bobo and Beck in their prospective new roles. The Bulldogs will kick off the 2023 season with a series of four consecutive home games, with their sole power-5 opponent being South Carolina.

This is not Bobo’s first in Georgia as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He has previously served in the capacity during Mark Richt's tenure. Also, the former quarterback has a lengthy history and connection with Kirby Smart, having played together for the Bulldogs.

