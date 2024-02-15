Why did Georgia State postpone its Spring Game? Exploring potential reasons behind the delay

The Georgia State Panthers football program postponed its Spring Games on Thursday.

It was announced that Shawn Elliott has resigned as the coach of the Panthers to become the tight ends coach at South Carolina. As a result, Georgia State announced the pause of its spring football practices and the Spring Games to be postponed.

"Spring football practices have been paused, and the Spring Game has been postponed," said athletic director Charlie Cobb. "This will be the case until the team appoints an interim coach."

Announced the immediate search for a new coach, he continued:

"I am confident that we will hire an outstanding football coach who will take Georgia State football to even greater heights. We plan to move quickly, and we have retained Parker Executive Search to assist in the process. We’re excited about the future.”

Until the Panthers hire a new coach, all spring game practices have been paused. It's also uncertain how long it will take Georgia State to replace Shawn Elliott.

What Shawn Elliott said on resigning as Georgia State coach

Shawn Elliott released a statement through the team on Thursday following his resignation as the Georgia State Panthers coach:

"It's extremely difficult to step away from the Georgia State football program, particularly the players and staff who have gone above and beyond.

"As hard as this decision is professionally, it's something that I must do personally. I want to thank Charlie Cobb for giving me this opportunity seven years ago and working tirelessly to collaborate on growing and improving Georgia State football.

Adding about his pride for the program's growth, he continued:

"I am proud of this program's growth, our accomplishments and the foundation we laid for future success. I am especially proud of and grateful to all the players who have worked so hard to make this program successful.

"I know Charlie will hire a tremendous football coach to continue growing the program. With his leadership, GSU football is poised to do great things, and I know these young men do just that. I will always be grateful that I was allowed to be a small part of the journey."

Elliott was the Panthers coach since 2017 and led them to a 41-44 record, including 7-6 last season and winning the Idaho Potato Bowl.