Graham Mertz spent most of his college career in Wisconsin before transferring to Florida in 2023. He had good success with the Badgers over three seasons, playing considerable minutes, but he opted to transfer to Florida after the 2022 season. Mertz desired a change of scenery following a disappointing season in Wisconsin.

Moreover, the Florida Gators lost its star starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, in the 2023 NFL draft, so the team needed a replacement. The coaching staff went to the transfer portal to find a replacement, and they recruited Mertz.

Why did Graham Mertz decide to leave Wisconsin?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Graham Mertz played significant minutes as the quarterback for three straight seasons but had a down year in 2022. His passing percentage dropped from 61.1% in 2020 to 58.7% in 2021 and then down to 57.3% in 2022.

Trending

His career was trending in the wrong direction, and Mertz decided he needed a change of scenery.

Why did Graham Mertz choose Florida?

When Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal, he was one of the top quarterbacks available. As a result, many teams came calling, but Mertz ultimately chose to join the Florida Gators.

He gave several reasons for joining the squad, but the direction of the team from the coaching staff is what convinced him.

"I love the direction that Coach Napier's taking this. Really just from the start fell in love with this. I knew this is the place I wanted to be,"Mertz said at the time via SI.

Mertz later added that he felt better coming to the practice field. He was enjoying having a fresh start and feeling refreshed.

"I'm just refreshed, man. I wake up every day with just joy to have a fresh start. It makes me live in the moment and just, like I said, do my job every day," he added.

Mertz put together a career year in his first year in Florida. He completed 261 of 358 passes for a completion rate of 72.9%. He threw for a career-high 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns. He did this while only throwing three interceptions.

However, his 2024 season is off to a bad start as he was injured late in the third quarter of the Gators' season opener loss while throwing an interception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.