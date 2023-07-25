Why did Hugh Freeze coach from his hospital bed? Throwback to his untold story of sheer dedication while serving as the Liberty HC

In the annals of sports history, there are few tales as inspiring as that of Hugh Freeze coaching from his hospital bed. His untold story of sheer dedication as Liberty's head coach during a particularly challenging time sets him apart as a true symbol of perseverance.

The coaching journey of Hugh Freeze took an unexpected turn when he faced a severe health setback prior to the start of the 2019 season. He was diagnosed with a painful staph infection that required immediate medical attention and surgery.

However, he is not the type that would want to miss his team's games. Notably, it was his first game as the head coach of the Flames and it was also Liberty's first game at the Football Bowl Subdivision. When the opportunity surprisingly came, Freeze grabbed it with both hands.

Hugh Freeze's unexpected turn-up to his duty

It was just a couple of days before the start of the 2019 season. Having undergone surgery to address a life-threatening staph infection merely two weeks before, Freeze was determined to avoid any actions that could cause him harm and prolong his recovery period.

However, things took a different turn when the coach woke up in the morning, a few days before the Flames’ first game of the season. Hugh Freeze noticed his back pains have subsided and immediately told his wife he wants to resume his responsibility with the team.

"When I got up, I told [my wife Jill], 'This is different. I'm not immediately having those same back spasms every time I move.' I wanted to give it a go."

On the morning of the game, in what was a huge surprise to his staff, Freeze conducted all his staff meetings while lying in the hospital bed. Despite his condition, he went to conduct a closing meeting with the two official visitors on campus for the game.

On his orders, the school officials wheeled him into the stadium and improvised by fitting a hospital bed into a space that was initially a radio/TV booth in the press box. With a hole created in the wall, they ensured he could communicate with his staff during the game.

"Obviously, we could talk and I was looking dead at them through the hole, but it wasn't the same. I was wearing my normal headset where I could flip back and forth between the offense and defense. But not being able to talk to the officials and look my quarterbacks in the eyes, it was just really, really different and really, really odd."

Despite the iconic show of commitment and dedication from Hugh Freeze, his Liberty team disappointingly lost the game 24-0 to Syracuse. However, the sole action remains a testament to Freeze's deep love for the game and his unwavering devotion to his profession.

The story remains one that will continue to be unique and told for many years to come in the landscape of college football. Hugh Freeze's legacy as a coach transcends the records and projects the power of determination and the impact of true leadership commitment.

