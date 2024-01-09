Why does J.J. McCarthy meditate before games? Exploring the Michigan QB’s unique pregame ritual and its origins

That J.J. McCarthy went 27-1 as starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines is an impressive feat. Each game provides a different challenge from the players they are facing, injuries, weather conditions, and the hostile crowd during road games.

However, the junior has a secret weapon that helps him focus in every snap and decide on the options that will lead to victory. It's an exercise that isn't widely discussed in a manly sport like football. But the recently crowned National Champion finds refuge in meditation.

J.J. McCarthy has done meditation for a long time

Media members flocked to the spot where J.J. McCarthy conducts his pre-game meditation. He usually does it in front of a goalpost, lasting up to 10 minutes. During the CFP National Championship's case, he did it at the goalpost near Michigan's end zone.

In an interview with MLive.com's Neil Blake, McCarthy admitted that meditating at the venue helps him lock into the game. But before he leaves for a game, he's already done a lengthier meditation session at home or wherever he gets up during game days.

He also shared with Blake that he listens to Bob Marley's songs while having his relaxed moments. While photographers and camera operators will turn their lenses every time he meditates, McCarthy does it in public to raise awareness about mental health, a topic that isn't widely accepted in sports.

So how does he do it? He first removes his footwear before entering a lotus position under the goalpost. He sometimes wears a hoodie jacket or a baseball cap (or both) to cover his eyes. Then, he stays in the same position while breathing slowly.

The approach works, especially in discerning that he must activate others for them to win. That happened when he took the back seat to the Wolverines' powerful running game during the National Championship Game.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards led the charge for the Michigan backfield, gaining 303 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns. As for J.J. McCarthy, he finished with ten completions for 171 total yards and zero touchdowns.

When did J.J. McCarthy start regular meditation?

McCarthy commenced meditation during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was in senior high school at IMG Academy in Florida, thousands of miles from his hometown, La Grange Park, Illinois. While being isolated in his room, he turned to meditation to deal with depression and homesickness.

Aside from elevating his emotional well-being, meditating before games has helped him become a First Team All-Big Ten member, a Big Ten champion, and a Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year winner during the recently concluded season.