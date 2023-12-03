Why did Jermaine Burton leave Georgia? Looking at Alabama WR's collegiate career

Jermaine Burton is one of the most talented wide receivers in college football today. The 22-year-old athlete, who is a product of Calabasas High School, initially began his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020. However, after two seasons, Burton decided to enter the transfer portal and joined Georgia's SEC rivals the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of the 2022 season.

Today, Jermaine Burton is an indispensable part of Nick Saban's gameplay and offensive strategies. But what were the factors that led this young wide receiver to leave Georgia despite winning a national championship with them?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why did Jermaine Burton leave Georgia?

During his first media interview as a Crimson Tide last year, Burton opened up about the reasons behind his decision to leave the Bulldogs. According to him, it was entirely a business decision for his future in collegiate football.

"I'm just trying to make the best decision that I can for me and my family. Like I said, again, I can't thank this program enough for the way they welcomed me and brought me in and treated me like one of their own. From this point on, I'm just focused on this team and what we can do better."

Alabama coach Nick Saban also backed up the idea that recruiting Jermaine Burton was a decision made from a business point of view. He talked about how the young WR might have seen a better opportunity with the Crimson Tide since Georgia already had a talented WR department and had a different style of QB play.

"He had a fairly productive year at Georgia. They have a lot of good players at his position, and you know, he had some production this year. But, you know, probably might have seen a better opportunity because we're a little bit more wide open and throw a bit more with a good quarterback," Saban said.

Jermaine Burton's 2023 career

This year, Burton has gone on to compile 749 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs for the Crimson Tide. He improved his receiving yards from his debut season with Alabama when he recorded 677 passing yards and seven TDs. Now, Burton will be hoping to clinch another national championship, but this time, with the Crimson Tide.