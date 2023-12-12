"Why does JJ McCarthy have a first place [Heisman] vote" - CFB world roasts Heisman voter who picked Michigan’s QB first on their ballot

JJ McCarthy received a first-place vote in the recent Heisman Trophy voting despite finishing in 10th place. This caused an uproar on the internet, with many fans expressing surprise that McCarthy received a first-place vote.

Even the Wolverines' running back, Blake Corum, secured first-place votes in the Heisman voting and finished ninth overall.

Ultimately, LSU's quarterback, Jayden Daniels, emerged as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

Chris Vannini, a senior writer at The Athletic, expressed his ballot choices, with Michael Penix Jr. as his top pick, followed by Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.

Vannini justified his decision by emphasizing:

“When I thought of the biggest games, the biggest moments, the biggest plays of this season, I kept coming back to Penix.”

However, a fan quickly jumped into the comment box to inquire about a voter who cast their Heisman vote for Michigan QB McCarthy.

“Why does JJ McCarthy have a first place vote?”

This all started when Ralph D. Russo, an AP college football writer, shared a picture on social media. The image showed McCarthy receiving one first-place vote, seven second-place votes, and four third-place votes, securing him a spot in the top ten finalists for the Heisman this year.

And it sparked enough controversy to become a significant talking point among fans and analysts.

Roasting of Heisman voters over JJ McCarthy

This lone first-place vote for McCarthy prompted a fierce backlash from the college football world.

“The one JJ McCarthy first place vote? That’s right, Connor Stalions,” a user via X penned.

“Who gave JJ McCarthy a first place vote,” another fan reacted.

The Michigan Wolverines' signal caller threw 2,630 passing yards for 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He will next face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl game to decide the NCAA championship finalist.