Why did Johnny Manziel retire? Exploring the collegiate and professional career of the football star

Johnny Manziel stands out as one of the most exhilarating college football players. His triumph in clinching the Heisman Trophy during his freshman year at Texas A&M was the crowning jewel of a captivating college football journey.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Alas! His professional career didn't quite take off like his college career.

A mere two seasons into his NFL journey, the Browns severed ties with him, and Manziel was left without another opportunity in the NFL. A venture into the CFL marked an attempt at career revival, but it proved futile. Subsequently, his path meandered through various alternative football leagues before he officially retired in 2022.

Manziel's abrupt career end has had many wondering. Why did such an amazing talent give up on football so early? The most obvious answer would be that Manziel's off-field troubles hindered his career.

It's not uncommon for immensely talented football players to grapple with controversy off the field.

Manziel's life off the field was marred by a series of challenges, stretching back to his days at Texas A&M. However, his struggles appeared to escalate to an alarming degree. Battling substance abuse, involvement in domestic altercations, and contract breaches were just some of the issues he faced.

Johnny Manziel's college and pro football career

Johnny Manziel's college football career consists of two solid seasons as a starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies. In those two seasons, he threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns. He also had 2,169 rushing yards for 30 touchdowns.

To go with these amazing numbers, Manziel led the Aggies to an 11-2 season and a bowl win against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2012. Manziel was a pacesetter in college football. He became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012 on the back of an incredible season.

Manziel's professional career was less inspiring, to say the least. In the two NFL seasons he spent with the Browns, he only featured in 15 games, starting eight.

He had a total of 1,675 passing yards for seven touchdowns which all came in his second season. He similarly rushed for a combined 259 yards and one touchdowns in the NFL.

Johnny Manziel's college football career and pro career are stark contrasts. This is a pointer to the fact that more is needed to make a successful pro football player than just talent.