Why was Lane Kiffin fired from Raiders? Exploring reasons behind Ole Miss HC's exit

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Aug 28, 2024
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is one of the more successful coaches in college football today. However, Kiffin endured a less-than-ideal spell coaching in the NFL with the former Oakland Raiders.

Let's examine why the Raiders fired him.

Why was Lane Kiffin fired by the Raiders?

According to ESPN, Lane Kiffin was fired by the Raiders due to differences with the late Al Davis, then-owner of the franchise.

In 2008, following Kiffin's firing, Al Davis said:

"I reached a point where I felt that the whole Raiders staff were fractionalized, that the proper thing to do to get this thing back was to make a change. It hurts because I picked the guy. I picked the wrong guy."

Davis continued:

"I don't think it was merely one thing. It was a cumulative thing. I think the pattern disturbed me.
"I wanted to make it work, to be real honest. It was my belief that it would work, and it could work. I really wanted to make it work. Maybe I did not want to admit that I had made a mistake."

The Raiders coaching job was Lane Kiffin's first and, so far, last NFL head coach gig. He was appointed ahead of the 2007 season and led the Raiders to a 4-12 regular season record. He started the 2008 season with a 1-3 record before Al Davis unceremoniously fired him.

Lane Kiffin has since enjoyed an impressive NCAA coaching career

After Al Davis fired him, Bleacher Report predicted that Kiffin would "absolutely land on his feet as a coach or coordinator." The offensive guru has done just that, enjoying a career resurgence at the collegiate level.

Since 2008, Kiffin has held head coaching positions with the Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Florida Atlantic Owls and Ole Miss Rebels. He has posted winning records with all the programs, with his biggest success coming with the Rebels.

As Rebels coach, Kiffin guided the program to its first 11-win season in program history. He'll aim to lead them to their fifth consecutive bowl berth in 2024.

