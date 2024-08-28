Why is Lane Kiffin called Joey Freshwater? Decoding the origin of Ole Miss HC's popular nickname 

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin built up his reputation as one of college football's best coaches, and last season, he led his team to an 11-win campaign. His team is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Preseason Poll and is expected to make a splash in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) this year.

The charismatic Kiffin has had a storied career accompanied by several anecdotes about him floating around in the college football community. One of the stories was that the Ole Miss coach used to introduce himself as 'Joey Freshwater' whenever he went out to night spots and restaurants.

The news about the outspoken Lane Kiffin referring to himself as Joey Freshwater was first reported on Barstool Sports and allegedly began on a Reddit message board when a user tweeted her experience with him.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My friend was in a Tuscaloosa bar about six months ago and saw Kiffin there. Kiffin proceeded to hit on one of his friends under the alias “Joey Freshwater." My friend knew it was Kiffin though and called him out on it, but he kept claiming “he gets that a lot.”

"“Freshwater” ended up getting shut down by the girl and goes to try his luck somewhere else. I have been waiting a long time to tell the legend of “Joey Freshwater” and now seemed like the perfect time," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Lane Kiffin denies Joey Freshwater rumors

During an interview on the "Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis radio" show, Kiffin addressed the speculation that he had used the Joey Freshwater moniker, making a cheeky joke about another name in the process.

"No, I have not," Kiffin said. "I've used Jimmy Chestnut but not Joey Freshwater. Someone told me, 'Joey Freshwater is the best thing I've ever heard,' and I said, 'Well, his friend is Jimmy Chestnut and is just as good."

Some Alabama fans, where he was the offensive coordinator, even wore jerseys with the Joey Freshwater name on the back. Lane Kiffin said he did not take stock in internet rumors and speculation.

"People write things that aren't true," Kiffin said. "It is what it is. I would like to think that people I've worked with, people who have worked for me or have been around me a lot, say very different than what's out there by people who don't know me."

Expand Tweet

Lane Kiffin has cut a niche for himself as one of the most intriguing personalities in college football with hilarious tweets, stories and anecdotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback