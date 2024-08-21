WATCH: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin pulls a Ronaldo as he endorses against popular soft drink brand during press conference

The Ole Miss Rebels under coach Lane Kiffin are red-hot favorites to make a splash in college football this season after being ranked No. 6 in the recently released AP Preseason Top 25 Poll.

During Monday's news conference, the charismatic Kiffin did a Cristiano Ronaldo and went off against Coca-Cola. The drink was placed on the podium he used because the company has been an NCAA sponsor for 22 years.

"Does anyone drink Coke? You guys have 130 percent of your sugar for your entire day is in this one bottle," Kiffin said.

During a news conference in Euro 2020, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles from the podium where he was poised to speak, leading to the conglomerate losing up to $4 billion in market value, according to ESPN.

Kiffin using the Coca-Cola bottle as a prop is not the first time an SEC coach has used one to make a point. Retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban clutched a Coca-Cola bottle to make his point about then-Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart being linked to a head coaching job.

"I know you would like to some kind of way extract something out of this bottle, aight, that's not there," Saban said while holding a Coca-Cola bottle in his hand. "It's not there. You all speculate and create things and you want people to respond to them. Get this bottle to respond to it because I don't know anything more than that."

Lane Kiffin tempers expectations around Ole Miss

The hype around the Ole Miss Rebels is based on a stellar spring portal by coach Lane Kiffin and the return of quarterback Jaxson Dart who will service a talented wide receiver room that includes Antwanne Wells, Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins.

During Monday's news conference, Kiffin who is an accomplished campaigner revealed that he has tried to temper expectations among his players due to the hype surrounding the program before the season starts.

“Even players who have had previous success here or other places, that doesn’t mean anything either,” Kiffin said. “Just making sure that they understand ... how that means nothing and those can always be exact opposite a lot of times from what happens at the end of the year.”

Coach Kiffin led the Rebels to an 11-win season last year, and the expectations around the program are justified as Ole Miss has shown improvement every year of his tenure.

