"Why do you have to be like this?": CFB fans troll Antonio Brown as former NFL star takes NSFW shots at USF players

College football fans trolled former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown over his NSFW post on social media about USF kicker Nico Gramatica and punter Chase Leon.Central Michigan alumnus and former Super Bowl champion Brown uploaded a photo on X that showed Gramatica and Leon hugging each other in celebration of South Florida's 18-16 win over Florida on Saturday.The former NFL star captioned the photo with the words: &quot;Fag**** of the Day,&quot; which drew instant reaction from college football enthusiasts.One fan was critical of Brown's insensitive comment, voicing displeasure over the NFL star's behavior.Seth Rosen @TavCannaLLCLINKWhy do you have to be like this?Another fan implied the wide receiver acted worse than the two players in the photo.Mike @Unpaid_Pundit1LINKI know AB done worse.Kinguchee ♔ @Kinguchee_eLINKThis ain’t even gay It’s wrongJames 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @JamesPMNFanLINKThere is nothing wrong with being gay. Your homophobic LOSER behavior is token from you bigoted MAGA Republicans. Get a life.Other fans poked fun at Brown's post and gave some mischievous comments about the former NFL champion.Duck @DucksonxLINKAb got him in bed rnNunya Biznass @LoryTanesLINK@AB84 wants the pipe. Notice how fixated he is on other men and their meat? Antonio wants something in his Brown. 😂Ks @Steiny2002LINKAnd you are the Jacka** of the day!!Jeff Jeffrey Jefferson🇺🇸 @JeffersonJeff28LINKAB, you don’t ever miss! 😂🤣😂Sophomore Nico Gramatica hit a 20-yard field goal as time expired to help USF beat a second Top 25 team for the second straight week. The 5-foot-8 place kicker went 3-for-4 in his field goal attempts and made an extra point to score his second-straight 10-point game of the season.Senior punter Chase Leon also contributed well for the Bulls in their win over Florida. The Brisbane, Australia, native kept the Gators offense at bay, punting six times for 287 yards with its longest punt set at 52 yards.The Bulls' win was a follow-up to their 34-7 upset win over Boise State, who were No. 25 in the AP poll before the 2025 college football season kicked off. The victory also moved USF to No. 18 in the rankings after Week 2's games.USF players embrace role as giant-killersRegistering its second consecutive win against an AP Top 25 team in as many tries has experts branding USF as giant-killers — and the Bulls are enjoying it.USF quarterback Byrum Brown claimed it's fulfilling to get a win on the road and the team's victories over Boise State and Florida have given the Bulls a chip on their shoulder with only two weeks into the college football season.“Going in there, you like the villain,” Brown, who threw for 263 yards and one touchdown in the win against the No. 13 Gators, said. “They don’t want you to win, just overcoming those odds.”Bulls linebacker Mac Harris echoed Brown's statement and pointed out that the jeers from the rival's fans motivate him to perform at his best and help USF win over its highly-touted foes.“Going into a stadium and hearing all the boos fires me up,” Harris said. “I love hearing it. It makes me excited. And I love especially coming into a big packed-out stadium like this, and getting the job done with my guys.”Brown, Harris and the rest of the USF Bulls will aim to resume their giant-killing ways on Saturday against No. 5 Miami, which demolished Bethune-Cookman 45-3 to remain unbeaten in two games.