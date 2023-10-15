Why did Michael Penix Jr. leave Indiana? Washington QB's collegiate career explored

Michael Penix Jr. has been in red-hot form this season, leading to him being named among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. With another sensational performance in Week 7, he helped the Washington Huskies secure an important, narrow victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The 36-33 triumph over Oregon on Saturday makes it six wins in six games for the Huskies this season. And Penix has played a massive role in that run.

The senior quarterback is a second-year starter for the Huskies. He transferred to Washington from Indiana, where he had spent four seasons. Given his form since his arrival in Washington, the Hoosiers fans would wish he hadn’t transferred. Which brings up the question, why did he even leave?

Why did Michael Penix Jr. leave Indiana?

Michael Penix's reason for leaving Indiana was simply to get a fresh start. His time at Indiana was plagued by injury after injury. In his four years at Indiana, including his redshirt freshman season, the most games Penix played in a season were six. This had nothing to do with his lack of ability. He battled with injuries in each of the four seasons he spent playing for the Hoosiers.

The injuries were the team’s fault. Michael Penix was unfortunate to have experienced such a troubled period of his career at Indiana. He wanted more for his college football career and felt he could only get it elsewhere.

"I talked to Coach (Tom) Allen about it, and it's my decision. Look, I'm a Hoosier, and I'll always be a Hoosier," Penix said. "I'm graduating in May, and I have loved everything about playing for Coach Allen and being a part of this team. These are my brothers.

"But I just want a new start, a new beginning. I want to finish my college career the best way possible, and I think I need to do that somewhere else.”

Penix became Washington’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. He led the team to an 11-2 record and led the FBS in passing yards, averaging 357 yards per game. Penix also set the record for Washington’s all-time single-season passing yards when he reached 4,641 passing yards for 2022 during the Alamo Bowl.

Michael Penix declared his intention to return to Washington for his final year of college eligibility, and he has been excellent for the Huskies this season. He has led the team to six straight wins, throwing 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns.