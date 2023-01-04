Why is Mike Leach called "The Pirate?" Everything in the story behind the name

Three weeks have passed since Mike Leach, one of college football's most innovative offensive minds and quirky personalities, has passed. Leach, a former football coach at Mississippi State University, passed away on December 12, 2022, due to problems from a heart disease. He was renowned for being 'The Pirate'.
So why was he known as 'The Pirate'?
Leach got the moniker while serving as the head football coach at Texas Tech University from 2000 to 2009. He allegedly took a pirate's sword to show his group of players while lecturing them about a topic and used the sword as a symbol.
In his speech, Leach mentioned using powerful sword swings like a pirate. Later, his followers began mailing him swords and flags, and the press started to refer to him as 'The Pirate'.
Mike Leach was recognized for having pirate-themed artwork in his office as early as 2008. Additionally, he created the motto "swing your sword," which was later used as the title of his autobiography in 2011.
Mike Leach has a unique legacy in American College Football
Renowned for developing the Air Raid's attacking system, Mike Leach has flourished with his quarterbacks. Leach's Air Raid system was built on efficiency, requiring players to learn a few moves instead of overburdening them with complex ideas.
Along with Leach's accomplishments on the pitch, the coach successfully developed a new class of offensive thinkers. Among the notable coaches who served as assistants to Leach were Art Briles, Dana Holgorsen, Sonny Dykes, Seth Littrell, and Lincoln Riley.
He was a skilled football coach, an inventive attacking football tactician, and a diverse mind who enjoyed debating even the most uninteresting subjects.
His influence extended beyond the confines of the organizations he oversaw. After spending a combined 21 years at TTU, Washington State University, and MSU, he had a 158-107 record.
Historically, Mike Leach is still Texas Tech's best coach, reaching his career high in 2008 with an 11-2 record -- second in the country -- and a thrilling last-second victory over then-No. 1 Texas. He accomplished the inconceivable at Washington State by recording wins in a minimum of nine games on three occasions in eight years.
Leach had an 84-43 record from 2000 to 2009 while coaching at TTU. He then had a 55-47 run at Washington State before heading to Mississippi State in 2020. His Bulldogs were 19-17 -- 8-4 for the season -- before his passing.
Mike Leach's wife Sharon and his four kids will miss him the most. Leach will also be sorely missed by his current and former teammates, coaches, supporters, and collegiate football as a whole.