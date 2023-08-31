Why doesn't Nick Saban return to the NFL? A monumental coaching "What If" scenario

Nick Saban's return to the NFL is one thing many football fans have imagined. In the realm of sports, scenarios often captivate the minds of fans and experts alike and Saban leading an NFL franchise once again in his career is one such scenario.

Without a doubt, Nick Saban has experienced unparalleled success in the world of college football. However, transitioning to the professional stage was a big challenge. The Alabama coach once had a stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, but it didn't turn out as he expected.

Why doesn't Nick Saban return to the NFL?

Saban decided to quit the NFL in 2007 after just two seasons, following the realization that his coaching approach was more fitting for the collegiate level. His results were not poor, but he couldn't establish his winning ways as he did in college football.

Saban played a significant role in the development of Michigan State's football program and achieved a national championship victory at LSU before transitioning to the NFL. However, he couldn’t enshrine himself the same way in the more challenging professional stage.

His coaching approach revolves around his demanding and precise disciplinary methods and his no-nonsense attitude and exceptionally high expectations inspire his players to achieve their utmost potential. However, this is only perfect for the more streamlined college level.

What could have happened if Saban returned to the NFL?

Returning to the NFL would have been a monumental decision for Nick Saban. The hypothesis of what could have happened continues to remain a discussion among football fans. Despite the initial failure, he could have adapted better to the NFL in his second coming.

Furthermore, the evolving role of the head coach in the NFL could have aligned with Saban's strengths. His offensive scheme and innovative playcalling could have revolutionized the NFL. Nonetheless, his decision to stay on in college football will only keep us guessing.

Saban’s time at the NFL

The coach had an NFL experience before his tenure with the Dolphins. He spent two seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Houston Oilers in the late 1980s, before serving four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns under Bill Belichick in the 1990s.

Head coaching in the NFL was obviously a different ball game. Following his outstanding 48-16 record at LSU and never recording a losing season in college football, things were different on the professional stage. He ended his two seasons in the NFL with a 15-17 record.