Why doesn't Notre Dame join the Big 12? A sneak peek at the Conference re-alignment and expansion rumors

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been one of the biggest college football brands and they want to see a great increase in their television rights. They are going to need to join a Power Five conference in order to get the tripled rights that they are seeking.

With the Big 12 Conference discussing expanding themselves and trying to make the conference become more valuable. They are losing the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) beginning in 2024 and need to find some star power to make the Big 12 look bigger as a Power Five conference.

How likely is it that Notre Dame decides to leave their independent status and instead join the Big 12?

Why Notre Dame joining the Big 12 makes a lot of sense

The Big 12 Conference is ready to expand its conference showing and trying to become one of the premier conferences in college football. They already have four new programs joining the conference with the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and the UCF Knights getting ready to make their debut.

In addition to the four new teams, it does not seem like the conference is slowing down as there are rumors that they are waiting on the fate of the Pac-12 Conference to see if they can go try to lure the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks as well.

These would be some strong additions, but there is one jewel outside of the crown that could really make them competitive with the SEC.

Notre Dame is one of the biggest college football programs and would see a significant rise in their revenue if they were to join all these programs into a superconference.

With the Big 12 deciding to continue expansion, as they look for different revenue streams including mulling Monterrey, Mexico for a bowl game.

They have incredible talent as they have the College Football Playoff runner-up TCU Horned Frogs, Baylor Bears, and Texas Tech Red Raiders in the conference, and adding Notre Dame would only be a win-win scenario.

If the Fighting Irish wants to see a significant raise in their right deal, joining the Big 12 seems to be the best fit as they are quite like-minded.

