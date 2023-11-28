Why was Rick Stockstill fired? Exploring potential reasons behind former MTSU HC's dismissal

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders fired head coach Rick Stockstill on Monday, per Chris Vannini. The decision was made by the program just a few days after the 2023 CFB regular season came to a close.

Stockstill has been the Blue Raiders' head coach for the past 18 years. He led the team to a 113-111 record. leading them to 10 bowl appearances, a Sun Belt Conference (split) championship in 2006, and a Conference USA title game appearance in 2018.

Exploring reasons behind Rick Stockstill's firing from MTSU

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders did not provide any reason for firing head coach Rick Stockstill. However, there are suggestions that it could be due to the program's poor campaign in the 2023 regular season.

The Blue Raiders finished fifth in the Conference USA this season, with a relatively poor 4-8 overall record (3-5 in the conference). They didn't win a single game away from home and even failed to get bowl eligibility.

In a statement, MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said that the school wants to win championships. He also highlighted that the decision to part ways with Stockstill was necessary if the program wanted to turn its fortunes.

"This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championship," Massaro said. "I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program, and, more importantly, our student-athletes."

Some feel that the way in which MTSU lost its final regular season game, 23-20 against Sam Houston, caused the program to fire Stockstill.

Middle Tennessee had managed to post at least seven wins seven times over the past 11 seasons. However, the Blue Raiders' only 10-win season came in 2009.

Stockstill, according to reports, was under contract with the Blue Raiders through the 2029 season. According to reports, MTSU will owe him a $5 million buyout for firing him at the end of the 2023 season.