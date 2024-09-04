Why did Tate Rodemaker transfer to Southern Miss? Closer look at former FSU QB's college career 

Tate Rodemaker played the first four seasons of his college career at Florida State, playing as a backup option for the Seminoles. However, after the 2023 college football season ended, the quarterback decided to move on from the program and transferred to Southern Miss.

Rodemaker transferred away from the Seminoles following the program's controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff, opting out of the Orange Bowl against Georgia as well. He committed to the Golden Eagles following Will Hall’s efforts to have him in Hattiesburg (via Hattiesburg American):

“He recruited me really hard when I got in the portal and I took a visit and everything was really nice. They treated me really good on the visit,” Rodemaker said while explaining the reason he committed to Southern Miss.

Tate Rodemaker excited to join Southern Miss

Transferring to Southern Miss was a whole new challenge for Tate Rodemaker in his college career and he is ready to have it. The quarterback expressed his excitement at the opportunity of leading the program’s offense.

Rodemaker contemplated a couple of offers via the transfer portal before committing to Southern Miss. His arrival at Hattiesburg was a positive one for the Golden Eagles considering his four-year experience in the Power Four.

“I think we had really good teams at FSU,” Rodemaker said via WDAM7. “All the guys around me, all the experience playing under Jordan Travis for four years really helped me. Him being kind of my mentor out there on the field.

"I think I bring a little bit of on-field experience as I played those last two games. Coach [Will] Hall recruited me hard out of the portal, one of the hardest schools to recruit me. After my visit, I pretty much made the decision because it was awesome. I loved everything about it," he added.

Tate Rodemaker rues Florida State's playoff exclusion

Rodemaker could have had the opportunity of starting a College Football Playoff game at Florida State. However, the Seminoles' controversial exclusion from the postseason tournament denied him that opportunity and likely hastened his exit from Tallahassee:

“I felt like we would have a chance if they just let us play and gave us an opportunity,” Rodemaker said. "...We were kind of pissed for like two whole weeks. It was tough, but still a great season nonetheless."

Rodemaker made his debut for Southern Miss on Saturday in their Week 1 game against Kentucky. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions as the Golden Eagles suffered a 31-0 loss on the road to the Wildcats.

