Why did Thomas Castellanos transfer to Boston? Looking at Eagles QB's collegiate career

Thomas Castellanos started his college football career at UCF in 2022. He was a freshman with the Knights, appearing in five games as a backup. However, the quarterback transferred to Boston College at the end of the season, marking a new beginning to his college career.

Castellanos hit the transfer portal after it appeared John Rhys Plumlee would retain the starting quarterback role in the 2023 season. He had a host of offers on the portal, including Texas State which he visited. However, he committed to Boston College due to the connection he’s established with the program.

"For one I already had connections and knew people at BC also the coaching staff is amazing real people with a lot of experience and knowledge about the game. Also I feel as if those guys can develop me and help me reach my dreams and goals," Castellanos told Eagle Insider after completing his transfer.

Thomas Castellanos went secured the starting role at Boston College in 2023, appearing in 13 games for the Eagles where he threw for 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Thomas Castellanos' decision to stay at Boston College

After playing just a season at Boston College, Thomas Castellanos had the opportunity to enter the transfer portal once again and move elsewhere. However, the quarterback decided against that, citing the comfort and the level of support he's received at the university.

“It just felt like home,” said Castellanos. “I had left UCF to transfer and I had to rebuild. People don’t understand that when you transfer, especially as a quarterback, you have to not just win the job, but you have to win the whole locker room, you have to win the coaching staff, you have to win the community.

I felt like I had already done that and it was established here at BC, not just the Boston College football team, but the community of BC and the BC school just took me in as family and took care of me and my family, so I stayed at home as well.”

Despite the exit of Jeff Hafley from Boston College, Thomas Castellanos has retained the starting role under Billy O'Brien in 2024. He started life under the former Alabama offensive coordinator brilliantly, leading a 28-13 upset against Florida State on Monday.

The quarterback completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles secured a valuable win on the road against the conference defending champion. He will hope to keep the momentum for the rest of the season.

