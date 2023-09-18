Why Travis Hunter won't make the Heisman Trophy watchlist from Week 4

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has been tipped as one of the dark horses to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy for his exceptional play on both sides of the field. However, it seems as if it is time to officially take him off the list due to an injury.

While we do not know the specifics of the injury, Travis Hunter was hit after the play by Colorado State Rams safety Henry Blackburn in the first quarter and went down on the sideline. He was taken out of the game but returned for a bit in the second quarter before completely removed.

Coach Deion Sanders provided an update on Travis Hunter after the game.

"I think Coach Ray is going to the hospital to check him out. First thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks. I heard that for sure. But we're gonna do what we gotta do to take care of him. So I know Travis like a book. He probably is gonna want to be out for two weeks, but we got to make sure his health is more important than this game." H/t On3

While the injury is tough for the Colorado Buffaloes, it will be interesting to see how Travis Hunter plays when he returns to the field.

How good of a shot did Travis Hunter have to win the Heisman Trophy before getting injured?

The 2023 Heisman watch is very interesting as there are a lot of talented players littered throughout the nation. With the lofty numbers some of these quarterbacks are able to produce, it makes it more difficult for a non-quarterback to win the award.

Last year's Heisman Trophy winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, is back with the program this season. So, currently he is the favorite. As around 4-8 quarterbacks can wind up being first-round NFL draft talent, it is difficult for skill position players to win college football's most prestigious award.

Travis Hunter has been a dominant force on both sides of the football in his first season on a Power Five team. He has recorded nine total tackles (six solo, three assisted) with a pair of pass deflections and an interception defensively. As a wide receiver, he has 16 receptions for 213 yards (13.3 yards per catch) so he has good numbers.

It was always a long shot for Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy, but now he is going to be essentially eliminated from contention.