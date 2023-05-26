Why did Tyreek Hill get dismissed from college? Inside the Super Bowl champion WR's controversial past

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins has been one of the NFL's most impactful wide receivers. But there was almost a point where we could have never seen him on a football field again as he was dismissed from the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

What happened that caused the situation? Let's break things down here.

What happened to Tyreek Hill in college?

Tyreek Hill was a dominant force throughout college as both a star for the football and track team at Oklahoma State.

But in 2015, he was dismissed from the program after being arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Oklahoma State statement on Tyreek Hill: http://t.co/nyFrpCPcAD Oklahoma State statement on Tyreek Hill: http://t.co/nyFrpCPcAD

Hill faced up to three years in prison. Although Oklahoma State cut ties with him, that did not mean he was done playing collegiate football.

Instead, he enrolled with the University of West Alabama, a Division II school, to play football. Coach Brett Gilliland said he initially turned down Hill after reading the police report but later added him to the team after getting to know Hill and talking to people that knew him.

Hill played unning back at Oklahoma State, but at West Alabama, he was used used him all around the field as a wide receiver, running back and punt returner in 11 games.

The off-the-field issues took a toll in his draft selection as he was not selected until the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. However, Hill has not let his past issues haunt his love and skill for the game of football.

Oklahoma State released him, but if he never played for West Alabama, he would have remained as a running back and not been as impactful as he is every Sunday.

