Will Arch Manning transfer? Predicting Longhorns QB's future in football arena

Freshman quarterback Arch Manning has been a hot topic of discussion in college football this season.

One of the biggest reasons for his hype is the fact that he was the next-generation football player of the Manning family, including his uncles and NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

Arch Manning got the attention of the media right from his high school playing days for Isidore Newman. He made his national television debut when his team went up against Booker T. Washington School in 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

To avoid the media frenzy and limelight, his family kept him away from giving interviews and also kept his social media private.

In December last year, he committed to play for the Texas Longhorns as a part of the recruiting class of 2022. So, is Arch Manning happy with this decision?

Will Arch Manning transfer?

Texas vs Alabama

Heading into the 2023 season, the youngster was named the third-string quarterback, behind starter Quinn Ewers and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.

Manning is yet to play a game this season. The only time fans saw him play was during Texas' spring earlier this year.

Nevertheless, there's no indication of the fact that Arch Manning is unhappy with his current position on the team.

Like most freshmen, he has a lot to work on and improve to become a better college football player. Thus, the possibility of him making a transfer for better opportunities is highly unlikely.

When the Longhorns beat Alabama earlier this season in Tuscaloosa, many fans took to social media to share the idea of Arch making his way to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama had their own fair share of troubles in the QB department. However, as the season progressed, Jalen Milroe has been proving his worth to earn the trust of Nick Saban.

Quinn Ewers' injury has fans debating who between Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy will start

The Longhorns won their week 8 showdown against the Houston Cougars. However, it came at a price, as Quinn Ewers left the game in the third quarter following a shoulder injury.

Murphy came on to end the game for Texas and lead them to the finish line, winning 31-21.

Expand Tweet

The status of Ewers' injury is unclear. Coach Steve Sarkisian said that further details will be shared later.

However, if it's a long-term injury, it will be interesting to see if it opens the window of opportunity for Arch as a starter. Nevertheless, with Maalik Murphy seeing more time on the field this season, it's difficult to draw a conclusion