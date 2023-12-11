Will Bo Nix play in the Bowl Game? Oregon QB's status explored

Oregon QB star Bo Nix's collegiate career is slowly coming to an end this season. After an extra season of eligibility was granted by the NCAA to players because of the pandemic-ridden 2020 season, the fifth-year starter will be looking forward to declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and making the leap into professional football.

But before Bo Nix can make the transition, he has one more chance to suit up for the Ducks this season. And that is their Fiesta Bowl game in January against the Liberty Flames. But will Nix be a part of the starting roster in the bowl game?

Will Bo Nix play in the Bowl game?

After Oregon lost the Pac-12 championship to Washington, there was an air of uncertainty surrounding the QB's participation in the bowl game. This is because there is a recent trend emerging where players opt out of bowl games that are not a part of the CFP semifinals to train for the draft. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning cleared the air in a teleconference last week by stating that Nix will be playing one last time for the Ducks against the Liberty Flames.

Lanning confirmed:

"I can definitely say that Bo Nix wants to play in this game. He told his teammates the same thing this morning when we met as a team. I think he wants that opportunity to go out on the field one more time and there's several other guys that have made that decision."

Nix has been incredible for the Oregon Ducks this season. He went on to compile 4,145 passing yards and 40 TD passes, finishing third in Heisman votes with 885 first-place votes behind Michael Penix Jr and 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Coach Lanning praised his QB and applauded his character and commitment to the team.

"I think it speaks to his character, what he thinks of this team, what he feels like he owes the players on this team around him. And he certainly doesn't owe anybody anything. And for him to go out there and to go play, I don't think it was ever really a question for him. It's just a matter of, those are things to assess after the situation. I think he took his time to do that, evaluated what he wanted to do moving forward."

Bo Nix reveals why he wants to suit up one last time for the Ducks

The game against Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl will be Bo Nix's 61st career start in college football, which will also be his final start. The QB explained the reasons behind his decision to play in the Fiesta Bowl before gearing up to train for the 2024 NFL draft.

"I want another opportunity to play with my teammates. I want another opportunity to play for Oregon. After (the Pac-12 championship loss), I don't want to end the season like that. I want another opportunity to go out there and have a blast and go out there and have fun."