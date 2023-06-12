Will Boo Carter commit to Tennessee football? Looking into the four-star's top schools, relationship with the Volunteers, and more

The race to secure Boo Carter’s commitment has gotten more tense between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Michigan Wolverines. The four-star rated prospect has announced that he has chosen Saturday, 17 June as the day he will officially announce where he will commit.

Tennessee has been actively pursuing Carter for quite some time and has a significant advantage in the race. However, Michigan has emerged as a strong challenger, particularly after Carter's official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend. The visit provided both parties with the opportunity to assess their mutual interests, and there is a sense of optimism in the Michigan camp regarding his potential commitment to the program.

Who is Boo Carter?

Boo Carter, a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is an athletic prospect standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 175 pounds. He is part of the 2024 class and is ranked among the top three hundred players nationally.

Carter gained attention from recruiters following an impressive junior season at Brainerd High School in Chattanooga. His statistics included 1,478 all-purpose yards, 15 offensive touchdowns, and notable contributions on defense with 40 tackles and four interceptions.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native earlier announced that he has transferred to Bradley Central High School, Cleveland, Tennessee to play his senior season in high school alongside Marcus Goree, who is already committed to Tennessee.

Michigan's attempt to sway Carter away from Tennessee is undoubtedly a challenging task. Tennessee has invested significant time and effort in nurturing this particular prospect, which gives them a considerable advantage. They were the first to offer him a scholarship back in May 2021. With just days remaining until his decision, Tennessee is likely counting on his emotional attachment to the state to persuade him to commit to their program.

As of now, it is really a two-horse race between Tennessee and Michigan, with Tennessee being in the lead with some wide margin. But it is a long way to Saturday and a lot can change in the space of a few days. It is impossible to be completely certain about Carter's choice until he makes his decision on Saturday.

