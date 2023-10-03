Will Caleb Williams return to USC next season? Exploring the latest theories around the QB's NFL plans and collegiate career

The rumors of Caleb Williams returning to college football in 2024 are intensifying. This is despite him being considered the consensus first-overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The quarterback has been one of the biggest benefactors from the introduction of NIL to the landscape of college sports. As a result of his athletic prowess and marketability, the USC quarterback is one of the top-earning student-athletes in the realm of college sports.

This is reducing the likeliness of Caleb Williams making a rush to the NFL after the end of his junior season. With his numerous endorsement deals with brands across the United States, the quarterback can earn up to his potential wages as a rookie in the NFL by returning to USC.

Caleb Williams' father has indicated a potential return

In the early days of September, the father of Caleb Williams, Carl Williams, told Sam Schube of GQ that the quarterback may not enter the 2024 NFL Draft if the landing spot is not suitable. He emphasized the flaws of the draft system which places the top pick in the worst team.

"The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first," Carl said. "The system is completely backward. The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league—because of their desire for parity—gets the first pick.”

Carl Williams went on to comment on how the draft system has affected the careers of top players in college football, including Archie Manning, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Notably, Murray and Mayfield are a product of Lincoln Riley's "air raid" offensive system which has augmented Williams' brilliance.

“So it's the gift and the curse," he added. "I mean, I've talked to Archie Manning—his career was shot because he went to a horrible organization. I've talked to Lincoln [Riley], and Kyler [Murray] struggled because of where he was drafted. Baker [Mayfield] struggled mightily because of where he was drafted. The organizations matter.”

On the other hand, Jalen Hurts, who also played the “air raid” under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, is currently doing fine in the NFL after getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Obviously, organizations do matter especially for quarterbacks who depend a lot on the skills of other teammates.

How big are Caleb Williams’ NIL deals?

The overall value of Caleb Williams' NIL deal currently stands at $2.6 million. This ranks the quarterback third in college football, behind only Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning. He also ranks fifth in college sports with Bronny James and Livvy Dunne making the top five.

Williams currently has endorsement deals with top brands like Beats by Dre, United Airlines, PlayStation, Dr Pepper, Fanatics, Neutrogena, Leaf Trading Cards, Athletic Brewing Company and a host of others. A return to college football in 2024 could even secure him more NIL deals.