Will Campbell Draft Prospects: Exploring top 5 landing spots for LSU OT ft. the Jacksonville Jaguars 

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell decided to forego his senior collegiate campaign and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Coming out of Neville High School, Campbell decided to commit to the Tigers and joined as an early enrollee in January 2022.

During his three-season stint with LSU, Campbell was named First-Team All-American twice and was a Consensus All-American for the 2024 season. He was also honored with the 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the best blocker of the season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the 2025 NFL draft slowly approaches, here are the top 5 potential landing spots for Campbell.

Top 5 potential landing spots for Will Campbell

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars made a big move last offseason when they offered QB Trevor Lawrence a five-year $275 million contract extension. However, the 2024 season was not kind to him as he suffered multiple injuries on the field raising concerns about his health.

If the Jaguars want to protect their franchise quarterback, then they will have to invest in revamping their offensive line. And the addition of Will Campbell in the draft could potentially provide them with the sense of security they need for Trevor Lawrence to showcase his full potential.

This will also give the team to experiment with their young talents or with Campbell by moving him as the interior OL on the roster. But putting him on tackle will also prove beneficial for the Jaguars as he has proved his capabilities in this position with the Tigers.

#2. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. They could potentially reunite Will Campbell with his former teammate and QB Jayden Daniels who was the second overall pick last year.

Since Campbell already has prior experience playing with Daniels, this could prove to be an advantageous situation for the Commanders to further strengthen their OL. Furthermore, his excellent physicality and strength could provide that extra moral boost to the OL on the field which was evidently lacking during the 2024 season.

#3. Chicago Bears

Another quarterback who struggled to stay on their feet during the 2024 season was Bears QB Caleb Williams. The former Heisman winner was sacked a total of 68 times, indicating the glaring problem the team has in the O-line.

According to reports, the Bears are looking to revamp their offensive line and are looking at Chiefs guard Trey Smith as an option. However, with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, the Bears could also look to draft Campbell in a calculated effort to provide Caleb Williams better protection next season.

#4. New York Jets

There is an air of uncertainty surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers' time with the Jets. While the team might potentially look for a younger replacement in the upcoming draft, the free agency could also be a good option for the Jets to go QB hunting.

Another problem point for the Jets this season was the declining performance of their offensive line. Rodgers was sacked a total of 40 times, indicating the decline in the team's OL quality. Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith aren't getting any younger.

Thus, using their first-round pick, the Jets could potentially look at drafting Campbell as Smith's replacement to boost their OL's effectiveness. Then they can hunt for a younger quarterback in free agency.

#5. Miami Dolphins

Another team that could benefit from the addition of an OT like Will Campbell is the Dolphins. Their QB Tua Tagovailoa is known for dealing with concussions throughout his NFL career. This season was no different for him as he suffered from his third diagnosed concussion in two years.

Thus, drafting Campbell could help the Dolphins further strengthen their offensive line for Tagovailoa. Furthermore, he could also come in as the potential replacement for Terron Armstead if the team decides to move on from him following injury concerns this season.

Which team do you think should draft Will Campbell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.