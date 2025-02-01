Will Howard's girlfriend sends heartfelt message after QB announces exit

After helping the Ohio State crew to a national championship, quarterback Will Howard took a moment to thank the Buckeye nation for all the warmth and regard he received while announcing he is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ohio State ended the season with a 14-2 record and a natty in which they beat Notre Dame 34–23.

While Howard has had a great year on the field, with immense success throughout the season, that's not the only area of life where he's seen success. His girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, has supported him every step of the way.

Reacting to Howard's heartfelt message to the fans, coaches, and God, Skoglund posted a wholesome comment saying, "Proud of you," along with a red heart emoji.

On Jan. 25, she posted a national championship photo dump on Instagram with the caption, "Ohio's finest."

The first image shows the couple sharing a heartfelt kiss, followed by a couple of snaps of Skoglund and her friends showing off their gameday fits.

The next showed Howard holding the Columbus newspaper celebrating the natty dub.

The national champ acknowledged the heartwarming post by Skoglund, and he even dropped a sweet comment on it, writing, "Partner in crime."

Will Howard sends an endearing message to Ohio State

The Ohio State quarterback poured his heart out in his latest video on X, expressing gratitude to the school and the state.

In the video he posted on Saturday, Howard said he believes everything happens for a reason and God has plans for everybody. He added that God chose the University of Ohio State for him.

“Thank you, Coach (Ryan) Day, for believing in me, when not a lot of others did," Howard said. "Thank you, Coach (Chip) Kelly, for pushing me to be the best that I can be every single day. I've got to give so much credit to those two guys, and Billy Fessler is one of the guys that doesn't get a lot of credit, too; he did an unbelievable job developing me this year. And thank you to all the other coaches and staff that helped in my development here at The Ohio State University."

Howard has officially declared for the NFL draft—from Apr. 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

