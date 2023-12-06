Will Kyle McCord play in the Cotton Bowl? Ohio State QB status explored

Kyle McCord announced on Monday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal following a disappointing end to the 2023 college football season at Ohio State. The Buckeyes missed out on a College Football Playoff spot after participating in two of the last three.

McCord succeeded C.J. Stroud as Ohio State's starting quarterback after Stroud left for the NFL after last season. He has done impressive in the role since the start of the season, but expectations were much higher in Columbus. He's taken a lot of blame for the Buckeyes' missing the CFP.

Ohio State now has to look out for an elite successor who can elevate the seventh-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) back to the pinnacle of college football. With Kyle McCord announcing his impending exit from the program ahead of the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, his status is obviously in doubt for the bowl game.

Will Kyle McCord play in the Cotton Bowl?

Kyle McCord has most likely played his last game for Ohio State as he prepares to make his way out of Columbus following a season as the starting quarterback.

However, regardless of the exit decision, it doesn’t appear Ohio State coach Ryan Day will be ready to start him after the final-day loss to Michigan. Day refused to commit to McCord for the bowl game during his news conference session on Sunday.

“I think that's kind of a long way away right now," Day said. "We are going to get back to work here. We had a practice last week, we have a practice coming up this weekend and the guys will get out there and compete and grind and we'll take it from there.

“I can't sit here and tell you for sure but ain't those things right now. Everyone is going to have an opportunity to compete and get after it during bowl practice. And when it's time to go play in the game, we'll figure out who should get the reps and go from there. I don't really have a great answer for that just yet.”

Why is the Ohio State QB leaving?

Kyle McCord had a decent season as the signal-caller role for Ohio State in 2023. He threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Without a doubt, his improvement was evident. However, the game against Michigan posed challenges for McCord.

His performance ultimately played a decisive role in the 30-24 loss, which ruined the Buckeyes' playoff chances. An early interception led to a subsequent 1-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum. He also threw an interception on the final drive, sealing the game in favor of the Wolverines.

Following three consecutive losses to Michigan, the program is initiating a comprehensive evaluation of its current status. This assessment may involve considering a change in the quarterback. A move out of the program stands as the best option for Kyle McCord.