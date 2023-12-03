Despite all the allegations and criticisms, the Michigan Wolverines are all set to face the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Big Ten Championship title. The game also marks the return of coach Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines after serving a three-game suspension due to allegations of sign stealing.

But despite the absence of Harbaugh, interim coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines were successful in maintaining their undefeated streak and ending the regular season with a 12-0 record. Now, if the Wolverines win the Big Ten title, does it guarantee them a spot in the CFB playoffs?

Will Michigan make playoffs if they beat Iowa?

The Wolverines are looking to end their playoff semifinal curse this year. And the first step toward that goal is defeating Iowa. If the Wolverines clinch the Big Ten title, then their path to playoff contention becomes clearer.

However, there are still a few other factors that affect the outcome of the top-four spots. Alabama recently won their SEC Championship game against Georgia, which further boosts their quest for a national title. In the Pac-12, the Huskies also defeated the Oregon Ducks for the second time this season to emerge as conference champions. Thus, these teams look like strong contenders for a playoff berth.

Even while losing the SEC Championship game, the Georgia Bulldogs remain in playoff contention as a one-loss team. On the other hand, the results of the Florida State vs. Louisville ACC Championship game are yet to be declared. If the Seminoles win, then it provides a huge conundrum for the selection committee to select the top four teams that will compete for the national title this year.

Thus, with the Michigan Wolverines winning the Big Ten, the conundrum increases as a chaotic situation erupts. Usually, it is a pretty straightforward decision as to who qualifies for the playoffs. However, this season is proving to be a real brain teaser as several teams are performing at the top of their game.

Can the Michigan Wolverines three-peat the conference title?

The Michigan Wolverines emerged as the Big Ten champions in 2021 and 2022. This season, they have had another splendid campaign of football as they remained undefeated. Now, the Iowa Hawkeyes stand as the final wall between them and their conference three-peat chances. Can the Wolverines realize their dream?