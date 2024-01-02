Will Reichard NFL draft projection: How high will the Alabama kicker go?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a lot of stars but one of the more underrated players has been senior placekicker Will Reichard. He has been one of the most accurate kickers in college football and that is something several NFL teams are going to look for in the 2024 NFL draft.

Reichard has been with the Alabama Crimson Tide for five seasons now and will not have any years of eligibility left once the college football season concludes. But how high can Reichard be selected in the 2024 NFL draft? Let's dive into what he has done.

How well has Will Reichard played throughout his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Will Reichard has done extremely well as he has kicked for five seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide in collegiate football. The 22-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal as he has gone 82-of-98 (83.7 percent) on field goal attempts, including never missing a field goal attempt inside of 30 yards in his career. He also has gone 293-of-295 on extra-point attempts.

Reichard holds the NCAA record for most points entering the College Football Playoff — 539. Thus he has experience on his side and has shown the ability to block out pressure. He has done well throughout his career, having knocked down all three kicks of 50+ yards this season, and is 8-of-11 overall.

This helps the Crimson Tide to continue to put pressure on their opponents as they put points on the board without scoring touchdowns. This puts pressure on the opposing defense because if the offense can drive to the 30-yard line, they are close to guaranteeing points on the board.

When will Will Reichard get selected in the 2024 NFL draft?

Reichard is one of the best, if not the best, kickers in the NFL draft class. Teams are always looking for a kicker that can be accurate as NFL teams typically need to rotate kickers throughout the season. However, he can be selected as high as the fourth round in April.

Teams do not value kickers in the NFL draft as much as they probably should for the fact that they are not on the field often. However, they can win or lose you games, and Reichard doesn't make many mistakes.

