Will Scott Frost be fired? Nebraska loss to Georgia Southern sparks talks of change in coaching hierarchy 

Entering the 2022 college football season, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost had a lot to prove. The Huskers traveled to Ireland to open up the season against fellow Big Ten opponent Northwestern. After a hard-fought battle, Nebraska lost the season opener 31-28.

Rusty Lord WOWT @RustyLord Unfathomable tenure for Scott Frost. Wouldn’t have thought of anything half this bad when he got the job. Felt like the grand slam of home run hires. Wow. Unfathomable tenure for Scott Frost. Wouldn’t have thought of anything half this bad when he got the job. Felt like the grand slam of home run hires. Wow.

Last week, Nebraska had their home opener against North Dakota and were able to pull off a 38-17 win. But Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern may be the last blemish that Frost's Nebraska resume needed. Nebraska allowed 642 yards of offense to the team from the Sun Belt conference.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer The Scott Frost faceplant at Nebraska the last five years has been really hard to fathom. Never thought it was possible that it’d go this poorly. The Scott Frost faceplant at Nebraska the last five years has been really hard to fathom. Never thought it was possible that it’d go this poorly.

After the game, the head coach said that it was a team loss and not one person could be blamed for it. He also said that he didn't have an answer for what went wrong or could be fixed.

“That one hurt. We win as a team and lose as a team, and we got beat today. We got beat on schemes and I didn’t really have an answer.”

The Huskers' last 13 losses were by nine points or fewer, indicating that they were all in reach for possible wins. Frost's overall record at Nebraska is 16-31 with a 10-26 Big Ten conference record since the start of 2018 when he was hired.

College football analysts and fans alike all believe that this could be the final straw for him. As time ticked away on Saturday, "Fire Frost" chants flooded the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Can Nebraska buyout Scott Frost's contract?

As Nebraska suffered another tough loss on Saturday, talk of Scott Frost's departure continued. But what are the options that the university have if they decided they want to move on?

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Yes, Scott Frost’s buyout gets reduced by $7.5 million on Oct. 1.



But for a program that brings in $55 million annually, how damaging is each week of losses? I’d argue more than $7.5 million. Yes, Scott Frost’s buyout gets reduced by $7.5 million on Oct. 1. But for a program that brings in $55 million annually, how damaging is each week of losses? I’d argue more than $7.5 million.

The university restructured his contract last fall, which gives them a few options in terms of finances and a possible buyout of his contract. If Nebraska decides to buyout his contract before October 1, 2022, they will have to pay him $15 million. If they buyout his contract after that date, they will only owe him $7.5 million.

When the university hired him, they believed that his success as a former head coach at the University of Central Florida would help turn the program around. However, after putting the UCF Knights on the college football map, he hasn't been able to help the Cornhuskers become a Big Ten powerhouse. With pressure from the fanbase, will Nebraska make a change at head coach sooner rather than later?

