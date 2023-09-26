Will Shipley NFL Draft: When will the Clemson RB become eligible to get drafted?

Clemson Tigers star, Will Shipley, is a part of the conversation when talking about talented running backs currently in college football. The 21-year-old joined Clemson's program in 2021 and has been an inseparable part of the roster ever since.

Despite his incredible performance last season, Shipley was qualified to be non eligible to declare for the NFL draft. However, he will now be eligible for the class of 2024, and is considered one of the top draft prospects in the running back category.

Athough he is a great player, Shipley still has a lot of scope for improvement if he wants to compete with the elites such as TreVeyon Henderson, Raheim Sanders, and Trey Benson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Standing at 5'11'' and 210 lbs, he may not be one of the biggest running backs in the class, but he makes it up with his incredible speed and agility to find gaps and make runs. His 40-yard dash time clocked in at 4.42 seconds and has the ability to manipulate tight spaces with his sharp running skills and awareness.

Expand Tweet

Many experts expect Will Shipley to be a projected late second-round pick or an early third-round pick next year. Being a first-round pick will be difficult for the 21-year-old, especially in a recruiting class with exceptional running back talents.

One of the major drawbacks for the player is his build. He does not fit into the general description of what a running back should look like, and to rely on just his burst speed to overcome tough opponents in the NFL might be too tall of a task.

Will Shipley: College career stats and records

Growing up in Weddington, Shipley graduated from Weddington High School. When he joined the Clemson Tigers in 2021, he got the chance to start in five games for the team, while playing in 10 of them. His freshman season ended with him recording 739 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Last year, Will Shipley went on to be the starting RB in all 14 games of the season. He put up an impressive 1,182 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. which also earned him first team All-ACC honors.

However, this season has been a slow start for the talented running back. In the four games Clemson has played, he has just 292 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Can Will Shipley go on to impress this season and be considered a top talent for the 2024 NFL draft?