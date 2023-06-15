Will Shipley NFL Draft: Ranking Clemson RB among 2024 Draft class

The names that should make noise for the 2024 class are already starting to come up. In most cases, they were excellent during the last college football season, but they're still not eligible to be drafted.

Will Shipley impressed in 2022 by earning First-Team All-American and First-Team All-ACC, putting his name on the map following a strong sophomore season where he amassed an impressive 5.7 yards-per-carry, with 15 touchdowns on 194 carries for a total of 1099 yards.

But how does he compares to the best running back prospects in 2024? Well, he's got some work to do.

Where is Will Shipley going to be drafted?

Most of the Draft analysts who are already looking to next year's class rank him as the 6th best running back prospect.

They also put him as close to the top of the third round, meaning that, while he's a very good college football player, he's not an elite prospect by any means. TreVeyon Henderson, from Ohio State, is considered the best runner of next year's draft class.

Who are the top overall prospects for the 2024 draft class?

Caleb Williams, the superstar quarterback from USC, is the best player in the class. He's a confident player with an excellent frame and good arm strength to lead the ball to all three levels, all while being mobile enough to evade defenders and move out of the pocket. He's set to be the first overall pick and only a tragedy should remove him from this status.

Drake Maye from UNC comes next. He's one of the smartest quarterback prospects there is, and he's also accurate at short and intermediate levels, but his arm strength is a concern for the pros. Maye has a good understanding of what the defense gives him and he's athletic enough to move in the pocket and extend the plays, all while keeping his eyes downfield.

The other consensus superstar prospect is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. He became a starter as a sophomore and it's easy to understand why he's considered the consensus No. 1 receiver for the 2024 class. The son of the great Marvin Harrison has some excellent and polished routes while his speed allows for separation with ease. His catch radius is also excellent and gives him the advantage over defenders in contested balls.

