“Win was expected but Carson Beck was UNREAL”: CFB fans react to Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman’s speech after losing against Miami

College football fans reacted to the postgame speech of Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman after losing 27-24 to Miami on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.In his speech, Freeman preached the value of staying together as a unit despite hitting a bump on the road. He urged the Fighting Irish to get themselves back to work and bounce back in their next game against Texas A&amp;M on Sept. 13.A fan praised the resolve of the Fighting Irish in coming back from a 14-point deficit after three quarters and tied the game late in the fourth. He agreed with Freeman that the team has a lot of things to work on and he's still rooting for the team despite the loss.&quot;A win was expected,….but Carson Beck WAS UNREAL. the Irish could have given up in the 3 rd qtr…,but they held strong. We had the ball with a minute left and a TD wins….. lots of things to work on,….but it’s OK,&quot; the fan said.Tom Devlin @Tom_BaccaLINKA win was expected,….but Carson Beck WAS UNREAL. the Irish could have given up in the 3 rd qtr…,but they held strong. We had the ball with a minute left and a TD wins….. lots of things to work on,….but it’s OKOther fans highlighted Notre Dame's strengths in the loss against Miami, which it could improve on in the coming games. Some of them praised Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman for delivering a great speech despite losing a heartbreaker.Chris Westberry @WestberryChrisLINKThis team should not have their heads down - they built off the momentum from last yearThey also have a quarterback willing to plush the ball down field Last year they were not built to play from behind - this seems to be a different story!Charlie @CharlieInUtahLINKWe will get right ☘️art @canefilmsLINKReally like coach Freeman, ND has a good oneHoosier Hype @HypeHoosiersLINKNo excuses. Just grind and improve.miami hurricanes advocate @miasportsfan305LINKAs someone who doesn’t love Notre Dame. Freeman is a great HC and I have a lot of respect for him. Y’all will be straightMeanwhile, other college football enthusiasts nitpicked on Freeman's inability to set up its so-called elite run game and other in-game lapses in the loss against Miami.Jake L. Provo @J_Lee_DesignLINK“Everyone needs to point the finger at themselves” says the coach who didn’t use his “elite” run game at all lmaokai chapman @haynfireLINKScheme on offense and defense was horrible. Defense had no intention of disguising coverages and got eaten up with zone and man beater routes when it mattered. Offensively, wtf was that? Training wheels passing game and no commitment to using arguably the best rb in college.Jim Chambers @OnePercent64LINKI’ve been a true Notre Dame fan since 1970, so I can say this….you didn’t play to win last night! You either trust CJ Carr or you don’t, but you can’t run 20 wide receiver screens and expect to beat top D1 programs. Furthermore, the offensive line played like cowards!MikeD1017 @RealMikeD1017LINK@NDFootball 0-2 in the last 2 games. Both games were the biggest games possibleNo. 6 Notre Dame succumbed to two turnovers — a fumble and an interception — that allowed No. 10 Miami to secure more possessions in the win. The Fighting Irish were outrushed, accumulating only 94 yards rushing as compared to the Hurricanes' 127 rushing yards.They were ahead in the passing department 221-205 but Carson Beck's passes to Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels gave Miami some cushion before holding on for a three-point win on Sunday.Notre Dame looks to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat against Texas A&amp;MNotre Dame will have a week off before it returns on Sept. 13 in another Top 25 battle against No. 19 Texas A&amp;M, which beat the UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday.The Fighting Irish should step up their defense against the Aggies to have a chance of winning the game. Texas A&amp;M passed for 291 yards, with quarterback Marcel Reed recording 22 pass completions in 34 attempts for 289 yards and four touchdowns.The Aggies' passing game was outstanding against the Roadrunners; it compensated for their lackluster run defense, where they allowed UTSA 203 yards rushing.Notre Dame allowed 332 yards (205 passing yards and 127 rushing yards) against Miami and 20 first downs. The Fighting Irish allowed the Hurricanes to hold the ball for 33:57 while they executed their plays for only 26:03.Notre Dame's defense needs to clamp down on Texas A&amp;M's air raid to gain its first win of the season. They had to take better care of the ball to avoid giving away possessions, just like in Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.