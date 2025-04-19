“wish him the worst”: CFB fans react as Bears legend Brian Urlacher’s son Kennedy Urlacher transfers to rivals USC

Kennedy Urlacher is taking his talents to South California, as he'll join the USC Trojans for the 2025 college football season. The former Notre Dame safety will continue his college football career under the guidance of Lincoln Riley.

According to On3, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has committed to play for the Trojans after becoming the first Fighting Irish player to enter the portal when it opened on Wednesday. The college football world has taken notice of the move, and it has split fans' opinions.

"nice wish him the worst," a fan tweeted.

"Wish him the absolute worst," a fan wrote.

"Bad decision young man," another fan wrote.

However, some were more positive about Urlacher's decision.

"He’ll have a whole year to learn the system and watch a potential all American\1st round pick operate," a fan commented.

"He came to the right place for real development," another fan commented.

"Nice, Welcome to the Big 10," one fan said.

Urlacher joins a USC Trojans team fresh off a 7-6 season. The program had a 6-6 regular season record before beating the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl.

It's important to note that it was their first season post-Caleb Williams, and the offense and defense showed growing pains. The addition of Urlacher and other pieces is a sign of the direction the program is heading to under Riley's leadership.

How did Kennedy Urlacher perform in Notre Dame?

Kennedy Urlacher arrived at Notre Dame as a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and On3 Sports. The MaxPreps freshman all-American was a tackling machine during his time at Chandler High School in Arizona.

Urlacher spent most of his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on special teams. The program was stacked at the safety position, and it's common to see freshmen defensive backs break into the lineup via the special teams route.

Urlacher featured in 65 defensive snaps during his true freshman campaign. He also added 110 special teams appearances and was on the field for 85 kickoffs. He recorded 12 total tackles and one pass deflection as the program reached the national championship game, where it lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kennedy will hope for a bigger role in USC's defense as he enters his sophomore season. He has big shoes to fill, as his father, Brian Urlacher, was a legend with the Chicago Bears.

