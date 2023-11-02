With no signs of Pac-12 expansion, College football playoffs to change into a much staggered format in 2024

The Pac-12 expansion now seems a bit of a far-fetched notion as there have not been many rumors about the conference expanding past the two current members in 2024.

The College Football Playoff format changes from the four-team format we have seen the last decade to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. As currently constructed, the top six conference champions will be automatically in the CFP while the other six spots would be at-large bids. It will be interesting to see how things change as we get closer to the 2024 season.

The guys over at Sports Talk Mississippi discussed the new 12-team football format and how they believe the top six conference champions making it will be changed. With only two teams currently involved in Pac-12, it would be a little strange to see them still get a College Football Playoff spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Pac-12 Conference's future will play a huge part of how things are going to look for the future of the College Football Playoff. While nothing is set in stone about the 2024 College Football Playoff format, it is getting to the point that people need to understand how things are going to look in the future.

How would the 12-team College Football Playoff format look right now?

As of right now, the sixth top-ranked conference champions will automatically get in while the remaining six spots would go to the ranked teams that did not win their conference championship.

With an uneven amount for a single-elimination tournament, the four top-ranked teams would be awarded a bye round to open things up while seeds 5-12 will face off. With the projected conference champions, this is how the first-round bracket would look.

Lower Seed Higher Seed Winner Would Face (9) Oklahoma (8) Alabama (1) Ohio State (12) Tulane (5) Michigan (4) Washington (11) Penn State (6) Oregon (3) Florida State (10) Ole Miss (7) Texas (2) Georgia

What is the future of Pac-12 expansion?

This Pac-12 expansion could happen but there has not been many rumblings surrounding it at the moment. As the legal issue between the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars vs. the other 10 members happens, it will be difficult to imagine much happening on the Pac-12 expansion front.

Things are going to look even bleaker the longer the Pac-12 is unable to secure programs to join the conference. The best-case scenario seems to be the fact that Group of Five schools will want to be viewed as Power Five and join the conference. Until anything actually happens though, Pac-12 expansion is just a thought and nothing more.