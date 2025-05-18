“Worried about the will”: Colin Cowherd questions $70M worth Bill Belichick’s family’s concern over relationship with Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is among the biggest storylines in college football, be it his attendance at the Miss Maine event or her interfering between interviews.
The couple recently sparked outrage among fans and analysts when CBS released a video of him in which Hudson was seen interfering during an interview.
The incident took place when the host asked Belichick (who has a net worth of $70M, according to Celebrity Net Worth) about where he met his girlfriend. Before the UNC head coach could answer, Hudson said that he won't be talking about this topic.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Pablo Torre shared that Belichick's family is “extraordinarily concerned” about his relationship with Hudson.
Discussing the scenario, Colin Cowherd shared his perspective on the matter:
"Let's be honest. Families aren't worried about Bill. They're worried about the will. When dad's worth over 100 million, suddenly everybody's got questions like, 'Who's getting cut out?' You already think Belichick, architect of the greatest dynasty in NFL history lost his playbook in the last eight months."
"I think they like each other. So when I hear the family's concern. ... about what exactly? A four-game losing streak in the ACC? Gallstones? Don't pretend this is brand new behavior. DiCaprio has made a career out of it.
"Also, let's not forget, Bill's not as strange. He's had his kids on the coaching staff, so yeah, the writing's on the wall, and it may end up in the will. That's the actual concern here," Cowherd said in a a clip on X on Sunday.
Bill Belichick heaps praise on Jordon Hudson
During an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Friday, Bill Belichick took the opportunity to appreciate his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson's role in handling his business outside UNC.
Belichick shared that Hudson was "terrific" throughout the process and has been very helpful to him.
"She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do. (8:25)
Bill Belichick also acknowledged Hudson in his recently launched book, and shared that she helped him in the tribute pages, giving the book a perspective from a business side.
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.