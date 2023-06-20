Would Deion Sanders coach the Dallas Cowboys? Exploring the path from Colorado to AT&T stadium

Deion Sanders' achievements as Jackson State Tiger's head coach in the previous two seasons have been highly impressive. The former Dallas Cowboys outfielder made his foray into college football coaching when the Tigers appointed him in 2020, and it's been a wonderful journey ever since.

Now the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, his three seasons in charge of the Jackson State Tigers ended with a 27-6 record. He led the team to the last two Southwestern Atlantic Conference (SWAC) titles, also winning the conference East Division in those years.

This had led to considerable speculation regarding his potential candidacy as a coach for the Dallas Cowboys. "Prime Time" played five seasons of his professional career with the Cowboys, winning the Super Bowl in his first season after joining from rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @ShannonSharpe reacts to Shaq calling for Deion Sanders to coach the Cowboys: .@ShannonSharpe reacts to Shaq calling for Deion Sanders to coach the Cowboys: https://t.co/LPo0z5RXdF

However, in an interview with Cowboys Country, the six-time Pro Bowler openly acknowledged that he does not currently intend to pursue a coaching career in the NFL. This includes any specific aspirations to join the Dallas Cowboys as head coach. He said:

“I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL.”

Deion Sanders clarified that while he deeply admires Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he believes that some of his old-school attributes make him too formidable for the NFL. As a result, he may not be suited for the demanding nature of coaching in the league.

“I am cut a little different. I love Jerry Jones. I tremendously love that whole family. I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes,” Sanders said.

This clearly indicates Coach Prime wants to continue his coaching career in college football. His coaching journey in the NCAA has been superb so far, and he will hope that continues. Sanders faces a new challenge in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as the head coach of Colorado in the upcoming season.

Deion Sanders’ health issues and a new challenge at Colorado

Colorado Football Spring Game

Deion Sanders will be in charge of the Colorado Buffaloes for the upcoming college football season. The former cornerback was appointed in December after a disappointing 1-11 season in 2022. Without a doubt, Coach Sanders has a lot of work to do in Colorado.

The football legend has facilitated a massive overhaul of the team's roster via the transfer portal. The program has seen the exodus of over 70 players through the portal this offseason. In the same vein, more than 50 have been brought in to compete for the upcoming season.

Denn Dunham @DennD68 Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders could lose his entire foot due to medical complications.



Sanders posted a video of a meeting with vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs and was told the news:



"Could lose the foot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a risk." Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders could lose his entire foot due to medical complications.Sanders posted a video of a meeting with vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs and was told the news: "Could lose the foot,” Jacobs said. “It’s a risk." https://t.co/PKwrcGYoMz

However, Deion Sanders is currently facing a health issue that could make him lose his left foot. He is currently experiencing poor blood circulation in the foot, and previous surgeries have seen him lose two toes. Nonetheless, this is not expected to have an impact on his coaching duties for the upcoming season.

