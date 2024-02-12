"Would be Joe Burrow": ESPN draft expert reveals the scouting community's opinion on JJ McCarthy ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft 

It's still hard to predict how high J.J. McCarthy can go in the upcoming NFL draft considering the kind of college career he had. The quarterback led a successful offense at Michigan that was run-centric, leading him not to make so many throws in the backfield at Ann Arbor.

This makes his draft stock dicey ahead of the April event. However, ESPN draft expert Matt Miller reported that the quarterback is highly regarded within the NFL scouting community. On "The Matt Barrie Show," Miller noted the comparison with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow had he played in a pass-centric offense.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, orchestrated one of the greatest offenses of all time in college football history.

“I've talked to so many scouts, one in particular who said J.J. McCarthy would be Joe Burrow if he were on a team that throws the ball. … There's a lot of love for J.J. McCarthy among the scouting community. He's tough as hell, he's got a big arm, he's a very good athlete and he's coachable.”

Matt Miller notes that the NFL loves coachable players

Having a player who plays exactly according to instruction and scheme requirements is a dream of every coach. This has made McCarthy an admirable prospect to the NFL world.

The whole of J.J. McCarthy’s college career at Michigan was all about getting it done effectively as the coaches wanted.

“That guy went to Michigan, where they didn't throw the ball in the second half against Penn State, and he never whined to the media one time," Miller said. "It was never a problem.

“He just went out and won every game but one he started in college football. And NFL coaches and scouts love that trait in a guy who is coachable, works his tail off and does have those plus-level traits.”

Challenges for J.J. McCarthy ahead of the draft

While J.J. McCarthy is considered a top prospect within the NFL scouting landscape, Miller believes there could be some concern about his throwing ability, which he hasn't showcased much, as the draft approaches.

“The fit is going to matter," Miller said. "There's probably going to be some bumps just because he hasn't thrown the football as much as these other guys.”

Nonetheless, a wonderful throwing performance in the NFL combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis later in February could quash all the myths of poor throwing ability. The quarterback is still anticipated to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

