UCF wide receiver Javon Baker made a play that left college football fans buzzing. Baker found himself wide open for an 86-yard touchdown reception. He took the opportunity to add a dramatic flair to the moment. With the Oklahoma sideline left in disbelief, Baker cheekily blew a kiss, leading to fulsome banter.

However, Baker's entertaining gesture did not go unnoticed by the officials. However, he wasn’t flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. This led to mixed reactions. Let's see some of these from X:

While Baker's antics added an amusing twist to the game, Oklahoma's coach, Brent Venables, was far from pleased with the turn of events. His frustration was evident as he reacted to Baker's kiss-blowing touchdown.

Why did Javon Baker 'kiss' touchdown stand?

The memorable 'kiss' touchdown by Javon Baker left many wondering why it wasn't flagged or overturned. Baker's playful gesture towards the Oklahoma sideline resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

This touchdown by Baker happened late in the second quarter when UCF's quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rolled out to his left. The Oklahoma defense appeared to be caught off guard.

This left Baker with a clear path to the end zone. With the Sooner sideline as his audience, Baker seized the moment and showed some love. Oklahoma's coach, Brent Venables, wasn't pleased with the turn of events, but there's a simple explanation for why the touchdown stood.

The touchdown by Javon Baker gave UCF a 17-14 lead over No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12). However, according to the NCAA rule book, live-ball penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct are penalized "15 yards from [the] succeeding spot."

In this case, the spot of the ball after the play was for the kickoff, which means the penalty had no effect on the touchdown play. Though the penalty didn't negate the touchdown, it did influence the game's dynamics. UCF's lead was short-lived.

The Sooners capitalized on the field-position advantage provided by the penalty and a late pass interference on the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). This allowed Oklahoma to tie the game at 17-17 just before halftime.