Yahya Black NFL draft projections: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Iowa Hawkeyes DL

Yahya Black will enter the 2025 NFL draft after finishing his final year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He ended the 2024 season with 34 total tackles (18 solo), one sack and one forced fumble.

Black contributed to Iowa's 8-5 record and sixth-place finish in the Big Ten standings. One of his best performances of his senior year came in the team's 27-24 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, where he had three total tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble.

He finished his college career with 116 total tackles (51 solo), 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Here are three potential landing spots for Black in the upcoming draft.

Here are three of the top landing spots for the Hawkeyes DL in the NFL draft.

Yahya Black NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Carolina Panthers

One team that could benefit from drafting a defensive lineman is the Carolina Panthers. They finished last season with a 5-12 record and were among the worst teams in the NFC. Carolina also had the league’s worst defense, allowing 6,877 total yards.

The Panthers' last game of the season was a 44-38 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 5. The Panthers' defense recorded 86 total tackles (31 solo), one sack and five quarterback hits on Falcons rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Although they won, Carolina allowed 227 rushing yards to Atlanta. Their run defense remains a major issue heading into the 2025 season.

Carolina allowed 3,057 rushing yards and 179.8 rushing yards per game. They could target multiple defensive players in the draft, including Black, to address their struggles against the run.

#2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are another team that could look to draft Black in the later rounds. Last season, they finished with a 5-12 record and were the second-worst team in the NFC standings. They ended their schedule on a four-game losing streak, partly due to struggles on defense.

The Saints were the third-worst team in total yards allowed (6,459) and second in rushing yards allowed (2,404). Their last game of the season was a 27-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 5, where their defense gave up 400 total yards to their opponent.

New Orleans could attempt to draft the former Iowa player to help strengthen their defense.

#3. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are aiming to reach the NFL playoffs next season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 55-23 in the NFC Championship on Jan. 26. Washington struggled to contain Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. The Super Bowl LIX champions finished the game with 475 total yards.

Several Commanders players, including defensive ends Jalyn Holmes and Clelin Ferrell, are free agents this offseason. Washington may look to draft Black in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if they can’t agree on new deals with either player.

