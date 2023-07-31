"You may as well administer the PAC 12 its last rites" Paul Finebaum Shares Witty Reaction to Colorado's Big-12 Move from Pacific-12

Paul Finebaum is best known for his SEC insight and admiration for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Nick Saban. Recently, the college football insider has been letting his 'hot takes' fly, this time in the direction of the Pac-12.

Paul Finebaum is not optimistic about the future of the Pac-12 conference is calling for the last rites. The Pac-12 has sustained massive losses as USC, UCLA, and California decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten beginning in 2024.

The long-awaited decision for Colorado to leave the Pac-12 and head to the Big 12 finally came to pass, and now the Buffaloes head back to familiar stomping grounds, and the Pac-12 is left reeling. The Pac-12 is trying to forge a comeback as they have engaged several teams in joining the conference, considering the hits they have already sustained, college football analysts, including Paul Finebaum, are calling for the conference to throw in the towel.

What happens for the Pac-12 in 2024?

Paul Finebaum believes there will remain quality football games in whatever shape the conference is come 2024. The college football insider believes the Pac-12 will become a far inferior product than what it once was.

Paul Finebaum goes as far as to question whether the Pac-12 conference will sustain enough significance to warrant Power 5 consideration. The Pac-12 is responding as they look to add more teams into the mix, but there's no question the Pac-12 will be a far less talented conference in 2024 and beyond.

Does the Power 5 signified mean anything anymore?

With the recent expansion in the college football playoff, it is fair to wonder whether having the Power 5 designation means much in the new college football landscape. The college football bowl committee always gives conference winners credit when considering their merit for the college football playoffs.

With the expanded playoff structure, there will be several "wild card" type selections where the committee will take the best teams regardless of conference. If the Pac-12 no longer carries the Power 5 designation, the winner of the conference, and possibly multiple members of the conference, would still receive proper consideration if they have a season worthy.

Is Paul Finebaum right?

Paul Finebaum's overall synopsis is based on the fact that the Pac-12 has a significantly lower level of competition than the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12. I don't see how it can be argued with several of their top teams leaving, and they better hope they can cling onto Utah, who just won the conference.

Before we make a final call on the Pac-12, I'm curious to see what they come up with as a rebuttal to losing USC, UCLA, California, and Colorado. If the Pac-12 rallies by bringing in several quality programs and promoting growth, who knows what they will look like come 2024?

Things are trending poorly for now, and I'm afraid Paul Finebaum may be right.