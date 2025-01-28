"You are so slow": When Travis Hunter got into a heated discussion with Shedeur Sanders during Colorado practice

With the season that Travis Hunter had for Colorado in 2024, it seemed like everything was smooth sailing. However, he and his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, had a few disagreements on the sidelines, both at practice and during games.

The disagreements were never anything too serious, at least not made publicly, and the pair boosted each other into being considered first-round talents in this April's NFL Draft. A YouTube video posted by Well Off Media in August last year featured one such disagreement between Hunter and Sanders.

"Bro, you are so slow, bro," Hunter said on the sidelines to Sanders (at 17:47).

The remark appeared to annoy Sanders, who repeated for Hunter to stop with his insult. The two were seemingly bantering over Sanders not seeing Hunter open on a route. Sanders contended that Hunter ran the wrong pattern, continuing to fade away when he was supposed to stay put.

"I'm looking at you seeing what you're about to do!" Hunter said.

Sanders then reasoned with the bothered Hunter.

"Listen, if we're on the same page, and I already know what the (expletive) you're about to do, then just stop," Sanders said.

The attempt didn't work. Hunter repeated himself, trying to drive home his point.

"Bro, I'm looking at you. As soon as you throw the ball, I'm gonna do this right here," Hunter said, dramatically flashing his hands.

"Bro, listen, I only see the corner for one second," Sanders responded.

Travis Hunter eventually agreed with his quarterback. Sanders reminded Hunter that he was looking for him. That much became evident as the season continued on and Hunter racked up his statistics.

"If we have eye contact, you know that I'm gonna throw that," Sanders said.

The tandem continued to argue after that, though. The video cut to a black screen reading:

"They do this all the time ... Even before/in games ... True Brothers"

Revisiting the season Travis Hunter had at Colorado

Travis Hunter broke out as an offensive threat this season, leading Colorado in receiving while also starring as a cornerback on the other side of the ball. He became the first player to win both the Bednarik Award and the Biletnikoff Award, handed to the best defensive player and the best receiver in the nation respectively.

Hunter posted 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as Sanders' primary target, helping him also win the most coveted hardware for an individual in college football, the Heisman Trophy. He narrowly beat out Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty to bring the stiff-arming statue home.

The Tennessee Titans could possibly take Travis Hunter with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in April.

