Zach Frazier NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the WVU OL ft. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more

Zach Frazier was a four-year starter for West Virginia and has declared for the NFL Draft in 2024.

Frazier is expected to be a Day 2 pick and will go in the second or third round, but could be an immediate starter in the NFL. He is a great run blocker while being solid as a pass blocker and can play at center or guard.

Several NFL teams will be interested in Frazier to come in and compete for a starting role in 2024.

Zach Frazier's NFL Draft landing spots

#1, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have starting left guard Aaron Stinnie as a pending free agent. So the Bucs drafting Zach Frazier to come in and be an impact starter makes sense.

Frazier could start at left guard for Tampa Bay and serve as depth behind Ryan Jensen and Robert Hainsey at center. The Buccaneers don't have an immediate need at center. However, having Frazier on the O-Line already with experience snapping the football could be needed in the future.

#2, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have Mitch Morse as their starting center, but it's uncertain how much longer he has left in his career.

Although Buffalo has Ryan Bates, a swing guard and backup center, under contract, Frazier could replace him as a cheaper and potentially better option.

The Bills need to save cap space this off-season, and drafting Frazier as Morse's backup and future starting center makes a lot of sense.

#3, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to do better to protect Trevor Lawrence, so drafting Zach Frazier makes a lot of sense.

The Jaguars have starting left guard Ezra Cleveland and backup left guard Tyler Shatley as pending free agents. So Frazier could come in and be an immediate starter with Jacksonville.

Frazier is a great run blocker, which should help Travis Etienne become even more successful in 2024 and help the Jaguars' offense progress.

#4, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will likely spend multiple draft picks on offensive linemen, and Zach Frazier makes sense as one of those picks.

The Rams have backup left guard Kevin Dotson as a pending free agent, and Frazier could come in and add some depth to the line. He would also compete with starting center Brian Allen and starting left guard Steve Avila.

#5, New York Giants

The New York Giants' primary focus should be addressing the offensive line this off-season.

Justin Pugh was signed off the couch to be their starting left guard, so Zach Frazier can come in and be an immediate starter. The Giants did draft John Michael Schamltz last year to be their starter, but he did deal with some injuries. So, having some insurance with Frazier would also be wise.