Zack Martin college career: Where did the 7x All-Pro go?

After a strong 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin is retiring from professional football. NFL insider Tom Polissero broke the news on social media on Thursday.

"Seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin has informed the Cowboys that he plans to retire, sources tell The Insiders," Pelissero wrote on X. "One of the greatest linemen of his era and a probable Pro Football Hall of Famer, Martin walks away at age 34."

Over the past decade, Martin established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Drafted in the first round in 2014 by the Cowboys (16th overall), Martin immediately became an important player on the team's roster, going on to become a seven-time First-Team All-Pro.

However, Martin's greatness did not begin with the Cowboys. The offensive guard started to make a name for himself during his college career. He played college football at Notre Dame from 2009 to 2013 and was an important member of the team throughout his collegiate career.

Here's a look at Zack Martin’s five-year college football career with the Fighting Irish:

Zack Martin's college career at Notre Dame

Zack Martin was rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com coming out of Bishop Chatard High School in Indiana. Born and brought up in the state of Indiana, he committed to playing college football at Notre Dame ahead of offers from the likes of Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky.

Martin took a redshirt in 2009 when he arrived in South Bend and became the Fighting Irish's starting left tackle in 2010. That season, he started in all 13 games for the program, establishing himself as one of the important players on the roster.

In 2011, Martin once again started all 13 games at left tackle, anchoring a line that surrendered just 17 sacks throughout the season. His contributions were instrumental in a rushing attack that averaged 4.8 yards per carry—the highest mark for a Notre Dame team since 1996.

Zack Martin opted against the draft in 2012 and returned to Notre Dame. He started all 13 games as a captain, playing a key role in Notre Dame’s undefeated 12–0 season. He also made an appearance in the team's 42-14 loss to Alabama in the 2013 BCS national championship game.

Opting against entering the draft again in 2013, Martin returned to South Bend as a captain, a rare honor in Notre Dame's history. He started all 13 games again, setting a new Notre Dame record for career starts by an offensive lineman with 52. He also led the unit to conceding the least sacks in the FBS while earning Pinstripe Bowl MVP.

