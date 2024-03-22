5 James Bond movies that can be remade for the next installment

Since the release of the first James Bond movie, Dr. No, in 1962, the franchise has undergone multiple changes, including shifts in 007 casting, cinematography, directorial style, and storytelling. As the franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary, there is speculation about its future direction, including the possibility of remaking some of the old Bond movies.

Following Amazon's acquisition of MGM in 2022, Prime Video made all the films available on its platform, along with a documentary film titled The Sound Of 007. As fans await more information on the 26th Bond movie, there is curiosity about which earlier movies could potentially be remade.

Five possible James Bond remakes explored

1) Dr. No (1962)

As one of the most popular and acclaimed James Bond movies, Dr. No would make for a great movie to be remade. The Terence Young movie came with a few production issues in terms of cinematography and graphics. The Dragon Tank, the principal defense weapon in the movie, has been depicted with low-grade CGI owing to a lack of necessary technology.

A remake of Dr. No could maintain the same plot while enhancing the camera work and graphics to meet modern standards. The official synopsis reads,

"Agent 007 decides to battle against an eccentric scientist, Dr No, who is determined to ruin the US space programme. For this purpose, he journeys to Jamaica to nip in the bud this megalomaniac peril."

The movie was released on May 8, 1963, in the United States, and was produced on a budget of $1.1 million.

2) Never Say Never Again (1983)

The Irvin Kershner film, Never Say Never Again, marked the return of Sean Connery to the James Bond franchise following a break. Notably, this movie was not produced by EON Productions. The official synopsis reads,

"When a terrorist organization called SPECTRE infiltrates a US Air Force base in the UK and steals two nuclear warheads, a secret agent is sent to recapture them and kill the terrorists."

Never Say Never Again was based on Ian Fleming's 1961 James Bond novel, Thunderball. The novel was initially turned into a 1965 movie, then re-adapted into the Sean Connery classic.

3) On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

The Peter R. Hunt movie, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was the sixth movie in the James Bond series and the only one to feature George Lazenby, who replaced Sean Connery in the main role. The synopsis of the film reads,

"James Bond is assigned a mission to defeat Blofeld, who hypnotizes beautiful women to realize his own evil motives. Meanwhile, Bond also falls in love with a crime lord's daughter."

Considering that the movie was considered to be a fan-favorite, a remake of On Her Majesty's Secret Service would not be as bad, especially with the death of the Bond girl, Contessa Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo, in the movie. The movie was rumored to have been in the plans for a remake as the 25th James Bond film in place of No Time To Die.

4) Live and Let Die (1973)

The 1973 Bond movie revolving around the Harlem drug lord known as Mr. Big could be remade with a better portrayal of the blaxploitation era drug ring. The Guy Hamilton-directed story takes after Ian Fleming's 1954 eponymous novel. The movie was released when the blaxploitation era was at its peak, and thus, the storyline depicted several clichés from the era. The synopsis of the movie reads,

"After the puzzling deaths of MI6 agents in the UNO, New Orleans, and San Monique, James Bond is dispatched to find out the truth. He gets involved in a battle against an insidious heroin mogul."

Live and Let Die featured Roger Moore alongside Yaphet Kotto and Jane Seymour. This was the first-ever film to feature an African-American Bond girl, portrayed by Gloria Hendry.

5) Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Guy Hamilton-directed Diamonds Are Forever brings Sean Connery on screen as 007, who masquerades as a diamond smuggler to get to his age-old enemy, Ernst Stavro Blofeld. The events take place after Blofield has Bond's wife, Tracy, but the premise seems to be set without any regard for the mentioned major event.

The synopsis of Diamonds Are Forever reads,

"James Bond masquerades as Peter Franks to uncover a diamond smuggling conspiracy. He must also deal with his old rival, who wants to use the diamonds to build a giant laser."

A remake of Diamonds Are Forever sounds justified owing to the lack of overwhelming emotion on Bond's part.

These are some of the James Bond movies that can be considered for a remake. Each of these films offers unique opportunities for modern reinterpretation while staying faithful to the iconic franchise.