7 video game movie adaptations to watch ahead of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video 

Video game adaptations are some of the most successful releases of recent times. From Super Mario Bros. to The Witcher, such adaptations have opened up a new world of fun for video game aficionados.

Video games are not easy to adapt to the big screen. While movies have structured storytelling throughout their runtime, video games depend on interactive aspects to draw in fans. However, that hasn't stopped the film industry from creating blockbusters based on such games. With games evolving to add cinematic elements, the films and shows based on them have expanded in scope and reach.

Fallout on Amazon Prime Video is one such video game adaptation. Helmed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the action-adventure will premiere on April 11, 2024. Ahead of that, here are a few more video game adaptations that make for entertaining watches.

7 video game adaptations that should be on your watchlist

1) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Upbeat and entertaining, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a great video game adaptation. The film's story captures the spirit of Sonic accurately by incorporating the action-adventure elements of the game. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler with a cast including James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz.

The plot of the film follows Sonic and Tails's adventures in stopping Dr. Robotnik's evil plans.

2) Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

The Pokemon live-action film is another feather in the franchise's cap. Detective Pikachu is a thrilling mystery fantasy film. The script and CGI of the film have helped it gain praise from both fans and critics. The film is directed by Rob Letterman. The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton.

The film's plot revolves around Tim Goodman and a talking Pikachu, both of whom try to solve the mystery of Goodman's missing uncle.

3) Gran Turismo (2023)

Gran Turismo is a successful video game adaptation of the racing game. The adaptation consists of exciting racing-related action sequences that can be enjoyed by both fans of the game and casual viewers. The film is directed by Neill Blomkamp and stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe.

Its plot is as follows:

"A working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec - risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world."

4) Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

The first release of the Sonic films garnered praise from fans and critics. The plot of the film stayed true to the origins of the blue superhero, creating a great recall value for audiences. The fantasy adventure movie is directed by Jeff Fowler, with Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic.

The film's plot revolves around evil Dr Robotnik who discovers a blue fast-paced hedgehog and wants to experiment on him.

5) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The whimsical adventure film is adapted from an arcade game, Super Mario Bros. developed by Nintendo in 1985. The film is an entertaining watch packed with brilliant visuals that keep the audience engaged. The director of the film is Matthew Fogel and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Chris Pratt as the voice actors.

The film's plot is as follows:

"A plumber called Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi, trying to save a captured princess from danger."

6) Mortal Kombat (2021)

The action film is an adaptation of the eponymous fight-based video game, developed in 1992. It involves thrilling action sequences and an upbeat story that fans can recognize from the game immediately. Gory and bloody, the adaptation has been praised by critics and audiences. The film is directed by Simon McQuoid, and stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, and Josh Lawson.

The film's plot revolves around Cole Young, a young MMA fighter who gets pulled into the fight of a lifetime as he gets a chance to save Earth.

7) Tomb Raider (2018)

The 2018 adaptation of the Tomb Raider game is a dark and realistic take on the courageous adventurer, Lara Croft. The film's tight plot and believable action sequences make it one of the best adaptations of a game in recent times. Tomb Raider has also been praised for its cinematography and casting choices by fans. The film is directed by Roar Uthaug and stars Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, and Walton Goggins.

The plot of the film is as follows:

"Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, pushes herself beyond her limits when she discovers the island where her father disappeared."

These video game adaptations are perfect to binge before the release of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video.