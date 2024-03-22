8 best Matt Smith performances to watch ahead of House of the Dragon season 2

Matt Smith has been gaining popularity since his performance in House of the Dragon. However, the actor has been impressing fans with his skills for a long time.

Before the star was cast in the Game of Thrones prequel as Daemon Targaryen, Smith started his career as a theatre actor. Early on in his career, the English actor was cast in BBC's political drama series Party Animals (2007). He received critical acclaim in Steven Moffat's Doctor Who series as the Eleventh Doctor.

Have a look at 8 performances by Matt Smith that deserve a mention according to Rotten Tomatoes, before House of Dragon season 2 premiere on June 16.

8 fan-favorite acting performances by Matt Smith ahead of House of the Dragon season 2

1) Last Night in Soho (2021)

Directed by Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho showcases Smith as an unemotional boyfriend with cruel intentions. Trapping his girlfriend in a ploy to ensure he profits from her work, Smith's portrayal of Jack is the highlight of this film according to some critics.

The film revolves around young fashion designer Eloise who is magically able to transport herself to the 60s.

2) Charlie Says (2018)

Matt took a dramatic approach to playing the criminal cult leader Charles Manson in the film. Directed by Mary Harron, the film shows Manson's influence within his community, turning admirers into killers.

The film follows an innocent American girl who turned to killing after her inclusion in the Manson cult in the 60s.

3) The Forgiven (2021)

Matt Smith stars as Richard Galloway, a soulless corrupt friend of the protagonists in The Forgiven. The film deals with Western privilege and provides an insight into the workings of a failing marriage. Directed by John Michael McDonagh, the film also stars Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"A fatal accident disrupts the lives of Western visitors to a lavish party in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, and will ultimately lead to a reckoning in the desert."

4) Official Secrets (2019)

Based on a true story, Official Secrets is a crime drama starring Kiera Knightley, Matt Smith, and Ralph Fiennes. Smith plays the journalist of The Observer who publishes the secret files to the press at great personal risk. The film is directed by Gavin Hood.

The film follows British whistleblower, Katharine Gun who reveals a joint US-UK plan to influence the UN in support of the war in Iraq in 2003.

5) The Crown (2016-2023)

The House of the Dragon actor plays another prince on The Crown. Starring as a young Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Smith gained success and acclaim. The series also starring Claire Foy as the Queen of England was popular in the UK as well as the world.

Passing through various stages of Queen Elizabeth II's monarchy, the series follows her political decisions that shaped her country and personal decisions that shaped her family.

6) Doctor Who (1963-present)

Matt Smith's career-defining role is as the Eleventh Doctor on the popular series. Eccentric, youthful but often dark, Matt Smith's version of the time-traveling Doctor received acclaim and praise from critics.

The plot of the series is as follows,

"The further adventures in time and space of the alien adventurer known as the Doctor and his companions from planet Earth."

7) His House (2020)

One of the most liked horror films on Netflix, His House stars Matt Smith as a caseworker for an immigrant couple in the UK. Directed by Remi Weekes, the film is a portrayal of the difficult life immigrants have to face in a first-world country.

The plot of the film follows a young Sudanese couple who migrate to the UK only to be haunted by the sins of their past.

8) Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

A surprising take on the classic novel, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is a horror comedy. Matt Smith plays a suitor to the protagonist, Elizabeth. Directed by Burr Steers, fans loved the humor brought on by the British actor. The film also stars Lily James and Sam Riley.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies."

If you're as big a fan of the actor as we are, binge these 8 performances by the actor before the premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon.